How to Find Love After 65

The prospect of finding “the one” can be challenging and even overwhelming at any point in your life. But when you’re getting back into dating after age 65, you’ll need to approach finding love a bit differently than you did when you were in your twenties. Want to find love after 65?

These five tips can help.

1. Learn to Love Yourself

It may sound cliché, but you can only find true love when you already know how to love yourself.

After a divorce or after you’re widowed, you may find that your life is restructured and you need

to discover your identity again. Give yourself some time to get comfortable with who you are

before you jump into dating again.

2. Get Active

Dating in your senior years is a bit different than dating when you were in college was. Younger

people are naturally more active, and many of their pastimes like going to clubs, bars, or

concerts are conducive to meeting new people. As we age, though, we tend to become a little

less active, and many of these highly social activities fade away.

If you want to meet new people, then make an effort to get active and get out of the house.

Invite some friends to participate in activities with you, such as joining a book club or

volunteering for a local organization. Senior centers and recreation centers often have events

and classes that you can get involved with. Go with the goal of having fun and trying something

new. You never know who you may meet along the way!

3. Try Online Dating

Online dating? Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. You won’t be the only senior to give it a try – in

fact, seniors are the fastest growing segment in online dating.

Ready to get started? Consider these options just for seniors:

– OurTime – An online dating platform for those ages 50+

– eHarmony Senior Dating – This platform on eHarmony is just for seniors

When you sign up for online dating, be sure to use a quality profile photo and be honest about

yourself and what you’re looking for in a relationship.

Be safe, too – don’t give out personal information online, and never send an online

acquaintance money, no matter how well you think you know them. Sadly, scammers can and

do use dating sites to try to con seniors into sending them money for emergencies or other

financial needs.

If you think you’re ready to meet a date in person, then schedule the date so that it’s in a public

place. Arrive in your own car, stay in public the whole time, and have a friend or family member

on alert about where you are during the date.

4. Consider a Matchmaker

Not sure that the online dating route is right for you? No worries – there are other ways to find

love after 65. You might even consider using a matchmaking service to help connect you with

local men who could be a great fit for you.

Of the approximately 3,000 matchmakers in the United States, about 90 percent of them will

work with seniors. You may not find a matchmaker who works with seniors exclusively, though,

so be sure to ask a matchmaker how many senior men are in their database. You’ll want to find

a matchmaker who’s a good fit for you and your goals, too, so don’t be afraid to ask questions

and shop around a bit.

A good matchmaker can help to introduce you to men whom you might otherwise not meet – or

consider as potential matches. A matchmaker will get to know you, your personality, and your

goals – and then they’ll do some of the leg work for you, helping you to find love.

5. Have Fun

If you get into dating with the goal of finding the next man you want to marry, you’ll put

unnecessary pressure and some impractical expectations on yourself and on anyone you date.

Instead, date to date. Date to have fun. Date to get to know new people.

Keep things light, see where life takes you, and enjoy the experience of dating. You may find

some great friends in the process, and with a bit of time, you may also find love.

Finally, remember that finding love takes time, so be patient with yourself and the dating

process. When you find the right partner, though, it will definitely be worth the wait.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Share this article: 0

Share This Article!