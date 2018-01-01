Five Self-Help Tools to Use if You Are Depressed

I personally know the struggle and challenge of depression. Deep depression was the catalyst that brought me to apply, study, and then practice Energy Healing when I was a young mother of 28. I had 4 small children at the time and I was in a deep, dark place. Not a good place to be when you have 4 bright-eyed, beautiful kids needing you each day.

I started looking for more natural methods of healing. I am grateful that I have successfully healed my depression. Here are 5 of the top self-help tools that helped me and I hope they help you if this is your challenge, or that you will share them with someone that you know that is challenged with depression.

1. Stop your negative thoughts. If you have a problem stopping obsessive thinking, get an eye patch and patch your right eye. Patching your right eye will shut down the left hemisphere of your brain and the negative, obsessive thinking. It is better than a glass of wine!

2. Zip-up your central meridian. Your central meridian is the energy pathway that runs from your pubic bone to your bottom lip. It can act like a radio receiver if it is not zipped up, picking up negative energies and vibes of others around you. Zip it up by imagining zipping up a zipper that runs up this pathway.

3. Go for a vigorous walk everyday. Walking will increase your endorphins, which lifts your mood. Walking also activates your energy flows to cross from left to right, right to left. A healthy crossover flow of energy lifts your mood 40-60%

4. Refer to your depression as an experience that you are having that can be healed, rather than an identity you are stuck in. Stop saying, “I am depressed or I am suffering from depression.” Your “I am’s” define your identity and keep you stuck with more of what you don’t want. A healthier way of referring to your experience of depression is to say: “I am experiencing the condition of depression, and it is healing.”

5. Believe you can get well. Your belief creates your reality. If you doubt and fear you may never get well — you may not. If you believe you can and will you call it forth in your life. Consider the possibility that one of the higher purposes of your depression was to allow you the experience of healing it to graduate you into more of your true magnificence.

Anytime we overcome life experiences that felt like they had the power to even destroy us, we claim mighty powers of our true selves and have great abilities to touch the lives of others as a result. Believe in yourself, believe in your healing, and believe you have a great contribution to make as a result.

Carol Tuttle is a teacher, speaker, gifted healer, best-selling author of six books, and pioneer in the field of personal development. For over 25 years, she has supported millions worldwide with her life-changing books and online courses. Her newest book, Mastering Affluence, guides you through six transformative lessons to create a life you love. Get your copy and learn more at www.caroltuttle.com.