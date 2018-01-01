    • Changes In Lifestyle Could Lower Risk Of Ovarian Cancer

    Chandler Coleman

    Worldwide, ovarian cancer currently ranks 5th among all cancer-related deaths in women.
    Unfortunately, most women are unaware of their condition until the cancer has spread due to
    mild or non-specific symptoms. Additionally, ovarian cancer has become one of the most
    commonly misdiagnosed cancers. It can often be mistaken for several other diseases or
    conditions such as ovarian cysts or menstrual complications. Several studies have shown that in
    the United States, only 15% of ovarian cancers are successfully diagnosed at Stage 1, when the
    disease is the most treatable. As with every form of cancer, the survival rate drops immensely
    with each successive stage.

    Who Is At Risk?

    There are several biological and lifestyle risk factors associated with ovarian cancer. The
    following is a list of both, and if you fall under any of these categories, it would be beneficial to
    contact your physician and/or gynecologist to help answer any questions you may have and to
    schedule a blood test that may detect ovarian tumors in their earliest stages.

    Age

    As women age, their chances of being diagnosed with cancer of any kind increases
    substantially. In the case of ovarian cancer, approximately half of women who are diagnosed
    with ovarian cancer are age 63 or older.

    Lifestyle Factors

    Certain behaviors, including cigarette smoking, a poor diet, and obesity have all been linked to
    women that have this condition. There are several steps women can take to mend their lifestyle
    factors, which will be touched upon later in this article.

    Family History

    If your mother, sister(s), aunt(s), or grandmother(s) have or have had cancerous ovarian tumors,
    you are more likely to develop the cancer.

    Changing Your Lifestyle to Decrease Your Risk

    You cannot guarantee that you will not develop ovarian cancer during your lifetime. However,
    with considerable effort and changes to your lifestyle, you can minimize your odds. The
    following preventative measures that all women can take will play a role in stopping the
    development of malignant ovarian tumors.

    Pregnancy

    Women who have been pregnant during their lifetime have been shown to possess a lower rate
    of ovarian cancer than those who are infertile or choose to never become pregnant. Women
    with one child have about a 20 percent reduction in risk compared to women without children.
    And the chance decreased a further eight percent for each subsequent child.

    Contraceptives

    Those who use oral contraceptives for five or more years can reduce their risk of developing
    ovarian cancer. Consult with your doctor and OBGYN before beginning the use of any birth
    control supplement and note that this contraceptive must be taken for five consecutive years or
    more to be effective in limiting the formation of ovarian tumors.

    Healthy Lifestyle

    Women who maintain both a healthy diet and body weight long-term can reduce the risk of
    developing the disease. Additionally, those who avoid cigarettes can not only limit their odds of
    ovarian tumors, but many other cancers and diseases as well.
    Environmental
    Avoiding the use of certain household products such as talcum powder near the genitals or
    herbicides and pesticides outdoors could lower the risk of developing ovarian cancer. There
    have been studies that have shown a correlation between long-term exposure to these items
    and the development of ovarian tumors.

    Early Warning Signs

    Symptoms of ovarian cancer often begin as mild or non-specific. Common symptoms include,
    but are not limited to:
    ● Bloating
    ● Pelvic or abdominal pain
    ● Feeling the need to urinate urgently or often
    ● Fatigue
    ● Pain during sex
    ● Constipation
    ● Menstrual changes
    Make an effort to visit your physician and OB/GYN annually for check-ups and examinations to
    ensure your reproductive system is healthy. It is time to have the important conversations with
    the women in your life. Let them know how important gynecological health is, and how serious
    ovarian cancer has become in the United States, as well as across the world. Making small
    adjustments to your current lifestyle could have a very positive effect on your short-term and
    long-term well-being.

    Article by: Chandler Coleman

    Chandler Coleman is a Consumer Insights Investigator for ConsumerSafety.org, an organization that focuses on bringing awareness to problematic drugs, medical devices, and products to consumers. Chandler works to spread the word about the latest consumer hazards and promote good health and safety practices. For up-to-date safety information, visit their Facebook page.

