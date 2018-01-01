Changes In Lifestyle Could Lower Risk Of Ovarian Cancer

Worldwide, ovarian cancer currently ranks 5th among all cancer-related deaths in women.

Unfortunately, most women are unaware of their condition until the cancer has spread due to

mild or non-specific symptoms. Additionally, ovarian cancer has become one of the most

commonly misdiagnosed cancers. It can often be mistaken for several other diseases or

conditions such as ovarian cysts or menstrual complications. Several studies have shown that in

the United States, only 15% of ovarian cancers are successfully diagnosed at Stage 1, when the

disease is the most treatable. As with every form of cancer, the survival rate drops immensely

with each successive stage.

Who Is At Risk?

There are several biological and lifestyle risk factors associated with ovarian cancer. The

following is a list of both, and if you fall under any of these categories, it would be beneficial to

contact your physician and/or gynecologist to help answer any questions you may have and to

schedule a blood test that may detect ovarian tumors in their earliest stages.

Age

As women age, their chances of being diagnosed with cancer of any kind increases

substantially. In the case of ovarian cancer, approximately half of women who are diagnosed

with ovarian cancer are age 63 or older.

Lifestyle Factors

Certain behaviors, including cigarette smoking, a poor diet, and obesity have all been linked to

women that have this condition. There are several steps women can take to mend their lifestyle

factors, which will be touched upon later in this article.

Family History

If your mother, sister(s), aunt(s), or grandmother(s) have or have had cancerous ovarian tumors,

you are more likely to develop the cancer.

Changing Your Lifestyle to Decrease Your Risk

You cannot guarantee that you will not develop ovarian cancer during your lifetime. However,

with considerable effort and changes to your lifestyle, you can minimize your odds. The

following preventative measures that all women can take will play a role in stopping the

development of malignant ovarian tumors.

Pregnancy

Women who have been pregnant during their lifetime have been shown to possess a lower rate

of ovarian cancer than those who are infertile or choose to never become pregnant. Women

with one child have about a 20 percent reduction in risk compared to women without children.

And the chance decreased a further eight percent for each subsequent child.

Contraceptives

Those who use oral contraceptives for five or more years can reduce their risk of developing

ovarian cancer. Consult with your doctor and OBGYN before beginning the use of any birth

control supplement and note that this contraceptive must be taken for five consecutive years or

more to be effective in limiting the formation of ovarian tumors.

Healthy Lifestyle

Women who maintain both a healthy diet and body weight long-term can reduce the risk of

developing the disease. Additionally, those who avoid cigarettes can not only limit their odds of

ovarian tumors, but many other cancers and diseases as well.

Environmental

Avoiding the use of certain household products such as talcum powder near the genitals or

herbicides and pesticides outdoors could lower the risk of developing ovarian cancer. There

have been studies that have shown a correlation between long-term exposure to these items

and the development of ovarian tumors.

Early Warning Signs

Symptoms of ovarian cancer often begin as mild or non-specific. Common symptoms include,

but are not limited to:

● Bloating

● Pelvic or abdominal pain

● Feeling the need to urinate urgently or often

● Fatigue

● Pain during sex

● Constipation

● Menstrual changes

Make an effort to visit your physician and OB/GYN annually for check-ups and examinations to

ensure your reproductive system is healthy. It is time to have the important conversations with

the women in your life. Let them know how important gynecological health is, and how serious

ovarian cancer has become in the United States, as well as across the world. Making small

adjustments to your current lifestyle could have a very positive effect on your short-term and

long-term well-being.

