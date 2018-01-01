Are You a Childcare Provider? Why You Should Do CPR & First Aid Training

Knowing how to care for the children if you work with them or if you have them at home is one of the essential things. Children are always prone to injuries that need attention. All the time you need to be able to know what to do in case of certain injuries or illnesses. This means that you should be able to perform CPR on children to be able to take care of them just in case they become victims of injuries or even certain illnesses. For you to be able to do this, you need to take CPR classes from one of the institutions that offer such courses. If it is not possible to attend classes in such institutions, you can take an online first Aid Class or even a CPR online course from one of the certified institutions. This is an easy way of getting access to the materials and the information regarding CPR and First Aid.

The first aid skills you should know

It has been noted that over 12000 kids every year die from injuries such as drowning, poisoning, falls, burns and incidents that arise from road traffic that are all preventable. A lot of overlap exists in the CPR and the first aid skills both for children and the adults. However, you should focus on a few skills and techniques that you should possess when providing care to the children.

The Heimlich maneuver

Both adults and children can chock on food at times. However young children are constantly putting things into their mouth thus increasing the risk of choking from some of them. In such situation, you can perform Heimlich manoeuvre on your kid do dislodging the chock. In this process, you put a sudden pressure between the ribcage and navel on the abdomen.

CPR for children

Rarely do kids require CPR but in the case where the child has a heart problem or even a chronic illness or even when a kid is drowning. You serve the role of a lifeguard if you are working with the kids in an aquatic environment or when you are working with the kids that have special needs which increase the chances of being vulnerable to cardiac arrest or other chronic illnesses. This makes it very relevant to possess CPR skills.

There exists a slight difference between the CPR for kids and that for the adults. In addition to CPR, studies indicate that kids do well with rescue breaths since their chests are shallower thus they require a shallower compression than that of the adults. When studying CPR, make sure that you take the training components available that focus on CPR for children. The training is worth considering if you spend time with the children mostly.

Burn treatments

When sometimes accidentally adults burn themselves, the children do not hesitate to grab hot pots, or even a stove or sometimes to hold onto something hot in the kitchen. Most of the times, children have been seen to suffer from burns which makes them the most common forms of accidents among the children. When taking care of the kids, being aware of the first aid measures to take when a child suffers from burns is very essential. This is because, with the possession of such skills, you can be able to take care of the burnt kid until the arrival of the ambulance so that the kid can then be taken to the hospital.

Basic first aid for wounds

Children play rough most of the times which exposes them to wounds which at times may not be just scraped. It is relevant to understand the basic first aid skills for wounds in children which involve how to compress the wounds to stop bleeding, treat eye wounds, ice a swelling and also to deal with splinters to keep the child stable and also to create enough time for the emergency responders to arrive.

Treating allergies

Nowadays, allergies are very common incidences both in adults and the children. Some children are severely allergic to some form of nuts like peanuts, bee stings as well as other things in the environment. It is necessary to be aware of the kind of allergy that the child suffers from. Also, it is necessary to possess the skills that can help you manage allergy in a child. Being aware of allergic reactions and how to handle the anaphylaxis as well as other life-threatening forms of allergy is very essential.

Treating broken bones and sprains

Kids can break their bones in accidental incidences or even other traumatic events. Being aware of what to do to keep the child stable is very relevant since it creates enough time for the ambulance to arrive. Such skills can be acquired when one takes the CPR courses online or even being admitted to an institution that offers the same.

Asthma care

There exist many kids who suffer from asthma, and it is not a wonder for kids to suffer from asthmatic episodes especially when the children do activities that strain their bodies or even in the event of stress. Acquiring skills to recognize when the kid is under asthmatic stress and how to manage it are essential.

