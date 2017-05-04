    • You’ll Be Covered Perfectly With These Tops

    zestnow | 2 Comments |

    We recently discovered this line of tops which have been styled specifically for a mature woman’s body.

    The fabric is quit soft and drapes nicely. It’s made from European beechwood, produced in Austria, although the tops are sewn in the U.S.  As we have discovered, breathable, natural fabrics are important for comfort, especially as body temperatures can fluctuate after 50.

    The styles are very wearable with just the right amount of fashionable styling. They’re quite versatile and will work nicely with jewelry and scarves. A  good range of colors is offered. And they’re a surprisingly good value!

    ZestNow readers will receive a 20% discount on up to two items! Use the discount code ZN20 when you check out at Covered Perfectly. You may also take advantage of the “Buy 2 Get 1 FREE” special. Only one of the discounts can be used at a time. Happy shopping! Click Here

    top1See more colors…
    		 top2See more colors… top3See more colors…
    top4See more colors… top5See more colors… top6See more colors…
    top7See more colors… top8See more colors… top9See more colors…

     

    Share This Article!

    vito@beapartof.com'

    Article by: zestnow

    The web magazine with information and inspiration for women over 50 and over 60.

    Sign me up for Free Updates and giveaways from ZestNow.com

    You might also like:

    Beauty Care for Your Forgotten Areas
    Sculptra, The New Non-Surgical Facelift
    Supermodels Speak About Being Women Over 50
    Anti-Aging Secrets of Polynesian Women
    Is It Time to Update Your Perfume?
    Gray – The Trending Neutral in Bags & S...

    Related posts

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Tell us what you think - Please make your comments

    1. mullbrook@sympatico.ca' sandie says:
      May 4, 2017 at 8:25 pm

      Just found this web site. Would like to see more tops with a boat neck or high neck. Older women need the height of a high neckline unless they are on the heavier side. Look forward to seeing more for older women as I just signed up.

      Reply
    2. Dianne Morris says:
      September 24, 2016 at 9:24 pm

      I’ve been wearing one of the tops and I’m really impressed with the quality of the fabric and the construction, especially at the price. I wanted to be sure to test it before recommending the line. Machine washing was great – just hung it up to dry.

      Reply