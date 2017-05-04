You’ll Be Covered Perfectly With These Tops

We recently discovered this line of tops which have been styled specifically for a mature woman’s body.
The fabric is quit soft and drapes nicely. It’s made from European beechwood, produced in Austria, although the tops are sewn in the U.S. As we have discovered, breathable, natural fabrics are important for comfort, especially as body temperatures can fluctuate after 50.
The styles are very wearable with just the right amount of fashionable styling. They’re quite versatile and will work nicely with jewelry and scarves. A good range of colors is offered. And they’re a surprisingly good value!
ZestNow readers will receive a 20% discount on up to two items! Use the discount code ZN20 when you check out at Covered Perfectly. You may also take advantage of the “Buy 2 Get 1 FREE” special. Only one of the discounts can be used at a time. Happy shopping! Click Here
Just found this web site. Would like to see more tops with a boat neck or high neck. Older women need the height of a high neckline unless they are on the heavier side. Look forward to seeing more for older women as I just signed up.
I’ve been wearing one of the tops and I’m really impressed with the quality of the fabric and the construction, especially at the price. I wanted to be sure to test it before recommending the line. Machine washing was great – just hung it up to dry.