We think this style has just the right touch of glamour and elegance. The sheer tunic is attached to a soft knit tank top. SEE MORE This easy jersey knit with a shawl like overlay has 3 quarter sleeves. A beautiful seasonal selection of colors. SEE MORE Ultra-soft viscose/spandex creates this classic and versatile tunic. A perfect foil for jewelry. SEE MORE

An easy turtleneck sweater is so wearable and versatile. This one is especially comfortable in a soft jersey knit blend. SEE MORE A cashmere blend knit, this style has cozy sweater details of cable knit pattern and a flattering turtle neck. SEE MORE Soft, sumptuous velvet creates this glamorous style which frames the face with a full cowl neckline. SEE MORE