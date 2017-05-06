    • What I Learned from My Magazine Time on the Couch

    Roz Warren | No Comments |

     The title of the overdue book returned to a public library in San Francisco 100 years after it had been checked out? Forty Minutes Late. (Readers Digest, 04/17)

    In 1999, Kathy McKeon, Jackie Kennedy’s former assistant, went to a Halloween party dressed in a Marge Simpson costume she’d made from one of the former first lady’s hand-me-down nightgowns and won the prize for Best Costume. (People, 05/08/17) 

    People with higher incomes live longer. (Time, 4/25/16)

    Chris Rock has no trust in mankind. (Rolling Stone, 05/17)

    Elizabeth Warren gets a kick out of people showing her their NEVERTHELESS, SHE PERSISTED tattoos. (Time, 06/05/17)

    If you’re born in the fall (September, October or November) you have a better chance of living an extra-long life. (Reader’s Digest, 05/17)

    The chair that J.K. Rowling sat in while writing Harry Potter is worth $394,000.    (Time, 4/25/16)

    A study found that when choir members sang in unison, their heart rates slowed down and eventually synchronized. (Reader’s Digest, 05/17)

    The Museum of Sex has a bicycle-powered dildo in its collection. (The New Yorker, 05/29/17)

    Debra Winger’s advice for dealing with aging? “Own fewer mirrors.” (People, 6/29/17)

     Roz Warren is the author of JUST ANOTHER DAY AT YOUR LOCAL PUBLIC LIBRARY: AN INSIDER’S TALES OF LIBRARY LIFE. http://ow.ly/ecQh309XJd3.)

    Share This Article!

    Article by: Roz Warren

    Roz Warren (www.Rosalindwarren.com) writes for the Funny Times, the New York Times, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Christian Science Monitor, the Jewish Forward, Reader’s Digest and the Huffington Post. And she’s been on both the Today Show and Morning Edition. Roz is the author of OUR BODIES, OUR SHELVES: A COLLECTION OF LIBRARY HUMOR, which collects her most popular essays about library work.

    Sign me up for Free Updates and giveaways from ZestNow.com

    Related posts

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Tell us what you think - Please make your comments