Refresh Your Life – Join This Woman’s Retreat

    See Old Friends and Meet New Ones

    For those of you who have “Woodstock in your bones” and would love to gather with other like-minded women over 50 for workshops, conversation, evening wine salons, yoga, walks, delicious food, a grand mastermind session, and new friendships with women from all over the country – in yes, that iconic place – Woodstock, New York, please check out Women At Woodstock, an annual event that Ann Voorhees Baker has been hosting for the past 6 years. This year’s gathering is October 12-15. When you visit the Women At Woodstock website, click on “WEEKEND RETREAT” in the menu bar at the top of the screen.

    For Women Writers 

    For women writers and aspiring writers, take a look at the Women At Woodstock Writers Retreat in Woodstock, New York for women of all ages and all levels of ability.  Since last year’s retreat, three Women At Woodstock alums have been published and one has found a producer for her screenplay! At the retreat, you have two tracks to choose from: Emerging Writers (The Story Cottage) and Writers With Works in Process (The Writers Colony). Says Ann, “This is not a ‘sit in the audience, take notes from the experts, and go home’ writers retreat – it’s a 4-day, working weekend that will change the way you live your writer’s life.” The dates are October 19-22. When you visit the Women At Woodstock website, click on “WRITERS RETREAT” in the menu bar at the top of the screen.

