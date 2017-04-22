Tunics: The Perfect Fashion For Women Over 50

Styles Updated: December 2016

Tunics – the loose fit is comfortable on the body, and a perfect figure is not required. We like the arm coverage and the flattering necklines. Beautiful fabrics, embroideries and trims have the special touch to create a favorite outfit. They’re easy to wear over jeans or pants, giving you a touch of glamour.

