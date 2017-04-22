    • Tunics: The Perfect Fashion For Women Over 50

    Dianne Morris | 12 Comments |

    Styles Updated: December 2016

    Tunics – the loose fit is comfortable on the body, and a perfect figure is not required. We like the arm coverage and the flattering necklines. Beautiful fabrics, embroideries and trims have the special touch to create a favorite outfit.  They’re easy to wear over jeans or pants, giving you a touch of glamour.

    tunic1 tunic2 tunic1
    Caslon
    SEE MORE COLORS    		  Style & Co.
    SEE MORE COLORS    		 Eileen Fisher
    SEE MORE COLORS
     tunic3  tunic3 tunic4
     Lush
    SEE MORE COLORS    		 Ralph Lauren
    SEE MORE COLORS    		 Halogen
    SEE MORE COLORS
     tunic5  tunic2 tunic6
    Karen Kane
    SEE MORE COLORS    		 NYDJ
    SEE MORE COLORS    		 Eileen Fisher
    SEE MORE COLORS

    More great styles for women over 50:

    12 Best Special Event Dresses for Women Over 50

    Fashionable Jeans Update Your Look Over 50

    Curvy Women Love Kimono Inspired Fashion

    Follow us on Bloglovin’

    Share This Article!

    Article by: Dianne Morris

    As a designer and entrepreneur, products for women have always been my focus. We women over 50 want to examine our lives and to connect with each other. At ZestNow.com I want to gather useful information and inspiration for this new phase of life.

    Sign me up for Free Updates and giveaways from ZestNow.com

    You might also like:

    Tips for Wearing Flat Shoes With Style and Comfort
    Is Marlon Brando Your New Fashion Influence?
    Best Sleepwear – What to Wear to Bed After ...
    Polka Dots – Fresh and Stylish Fashion Over ...
    Glasses and Sunglasses – Now Very Cool
    Older Models Make Smart Business Sense

    Related posts

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    47 − = 38

    Tell us what you think - Please make your comments

    1. emsgems08@hotmail.com' Emily says:
      April 22, 2017 at 1:01 am

      Attempted to signup and you refused saying I had too many sign up requests. As I have never attempted to do so, I don’t understand this

      Reply
    2. Jdandmilliemarie@gmail.com' Millie Marie says:
      November 3, 2016 at 3:16 am

      Im 69 petite and I need to reinvent myself!
      I like these styles

      Reply
      1. Dianne Morris says:
        November 3, 2016 at 7:42 pm

        Millie,

        Good for you. We all need to refresh and update our styles from time to time. You might consider this very popular article also. http://zestnow.com/12-best-special-event-dresses-for-women-over-50/

        Reply
    3. Abbawalker@aol.com' Renee says:
      August 16, 2016 at 3:31 pm

      Where is the white blouse posted on Pinterest? That led me to this link?

      Reply
      1. Dedartjn@gmail.com' Darlene Martin says:
        October 19, 2016 at 11:04 pm

        Yes where is it???

        Reply
    4. lazittel@yahoo.com' Linda Zittel says:
      August 14, 2016 at 3:15 am

      This is just what I have been looking for!

      Reply
    5. btkdiva@hotmail.com' Barbara says:
      June 8, 2016 at 1:10 am

      Love all of your suggestions. Bare arms are sometimes not a pretty sight.
      I have some tunics from J.Jill that are very similar to the ones shown from
      Eileen Fisher but are at a lower price point.
      http://www.jjill.com/jjillonline/ProdNav/grid.aspx?q=tunics

      Reply
    6. valtprice@gmail.com' Val Price says:
      May 7, 2016 at 6:54 pm

      could you tell me the brand of the three tunics at the top of your article?

      Reply
      1. Dianne Morris says:
        May 10, 2016 at 2:28 am

        Hi Val,

        The brand is Pleione, a Nordstrom exclusive. Here’s a link. http://shop.nordstrom.com/s/pleione-mixed-media-v-neck-tunic-regular-petite-nordstrom-exclusive/4021631?cm_mmc=Linkshare-_-partner-_-10-_-1&siteId=m_CMP5f1GxA-wyn4ZU0GxkpNZ8sy0emDGw

        Dianne

        Reply
      2. Dianne Morris says:
        May 29, 2016 at 11:05 pm

        Hi Val,

        Those tunics are all from Soft Surroundings. Click on the coral dress in the bottom row, second from right.
        Dianne

        Reply
    7. Zelmminimu36097@gmail.com' mikesuper says:
      October 21, 2015 at 5:30 am

      No matter whether you’re attending a wedding, prom, or any other formal occasion, wearing a dress that fits you perfectly is often a have to make sure you appear and feel your most effective! One size commonly does not match all and lots of women discover that they need to get their dresses altered. It can be scary handing your dress over to somebody knowing that it’s going under the scissors and going to have stitches ripped out or hems shortened. No matter exactly where you’re going to have your dress altered, these recommendations can help you to become ready when acquiring your dress altered for the ideal match.

      Reply
    8. js.wicks_mfc@verizon.net' joy says:
      September 23, 2015 at 5:51 pm

      Enjoyed reading this article. Sometimes tunics are shown only on “the younger set” and I wasn’t sure it was for over-sixty me. I have a few and love their forgiving-style. Thank you. jkw

      Reply