Tunics: The Perfect Fashion For Women Over 50

Styles Updated: December 2016
Tunics – the loose fit is comfortable on the body, and a perfect figure is not required. We like the arm coverage and the flattering necklines. Beautiful fabrics, embroideries and trims have the special touch to create a favorite outfit. They’re easy to wear over jeans or pants, giving you a touch of glamour.
|Caslon
| Style & Co.
|Eileen Fisher
| Lush
|Ralph Lauren
|Halogen
|Karen Kane
|NYDJ
|Eileen Fisher
More great styles for women over 50:
12 Best Special Event Dresses for Women Over 50
Fashionable Jeans Update Your Look Over 50
Curvy Women Love Kimono Inspired Fashion
Attempted to signup and you refused saying I had too many sign up requests. As I have never attempted to do so, I don’t understand this
Im 69 petite and I need to reinvent myself!
I like these styles
Millie,
Good for you. We all need to refresh and update our styles from time to time. You might consider this very popular article also. http://zestnow.com/12-best-special-event-dresses-for-women-over-50/
Where is the white blouse posted on Pinterest? That led me to this link?
Yes where is it???
This is just what I have been looking for!
Love all of your suggestions. Bare arms are sometimes not a pretty sight.
I have some tunics from J.Jill that are very similar to the ones shown from
Eileen Fisher but are at a lower price point.
http://www.jjill.com/jjillonline/ProdNav/grid.aspx?q=tunics
could you tell me the brand of the three tunics at the top of your article?
Hi Val,
The brand is Pleione, a Nordstrom exclusive. Here’s a link. http://shop.nordstrom.com/s/pleione-mixed-media-v-neck-tunic-regular-petite-nordstrom-exclusive/4021631?cm_mmc=Linkshare-_-partner-_-10-_-1&siteId=m_CMP5f1GxA-wyn4ZU0GxkpNZ8sy0emDGw
Dianne
Hi Val,
Those tunics are all from Soft Surroundings. Click on the coral dress in the bottom row, second from right.
Dianne
Enjoyed reading this article. Sometimes tunics are shown only on “the younger set” and I wasn’t sure it was for over-sixty me. I have a few and love their forgiving-style. Thank you. jkw