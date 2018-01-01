Tips on Skincare in Your 60’s and Over

Aging is an unstoppable part of your life, and as someone who has entered their seventh decade, I am

always open to new ideas to stay looking healthy and vibrant. I don’t need to look younger, but I do

want to look my best. I want to ensure my skin has a glow, my makeup isn’t cracking and I am using the

best products and ingredients that are suited to more mature skin.

I know, the market can be confusing – products launch every day, new medical procedures seem to

trend and then disappear. It’s hard to know what works, and what will work best us. Luckily, in my

career, as a still working model and an actress, I have picked up some insider knowledge about what

works and what doesn’t, that I’d love to share.

I like to combine natural ingredients with the leading science news for my regimen. First things first,

have a look around your kitchen cupboards and try some easy home remedies.

1. Antioxidant oils. Certain fruits, flowers and seeds are known to have high antioxidant properties

which can help prevent aging. Pomegranates are known to be rich in antioxidants and so are

sunflowers, which can not only by repair damage but prevent future damage.

2. Lemons. Vitamin C is known to be highly beneficial to the skin. At the same time, the juice of

lemons have a bleaching effect that leads to decreased age spots. The freckles caused by sun

exposure and aging also reduce, thus giving way to clear skin.

3. Olive oil. Olive is also a miracle drug for skin ailments that provides nutrition to the skin and

brings out a natural glow to the skin. It also lightens wrinkles and age spots.

4. Aloe Vera. The extract from aloe vera is used in most of the skin care creams and moisturizers

available. It improves the elasticity of the skin and tightens pores giving skin a youthful look.

5. Egg whites. Egg whites are rich in nutrients which work towards repairing the damage caused by

free radicals, and improve the hydration of the skin and increase its elasticity which helps in

reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Applying a thin layer of egg white and washing off after 15

minutes on a regular basis can improve the appearance significantly.

Then once you’ve finished raiding the kitchen, add in a sprinkle of the science based skincare to round

out your routine. Advancements in dermatological care have produced remarkable results for those

seeking to defy age a little longer without going under the knife.

Pick up an over the counter retinol (ingredients chemically related to Vitamin A) is a

sure bet. It’s proven to improve skin firmness when applied three times weekly over a period of

24 weeks. Retinol and its prescription-strength counterparts, retinoids, are believed to inhibit

collagen breakdown in cells of mature skin. Additionally, they may increase and regulate

collagen production, which means firmer skin for you. Before starting a prescription retinoid

regimen with Retin A or Renova, many dermatologists will suggest first using retinol products so

that the skin can adjust to the mild irritation that sometimes manifests in the form of dryness and redness.

While it is a misnomer that retinol and retinoids lead to photosensitivity of the

skin, it is true that the Vitamin A compounds themselves break down in the presence of sunlight.

For this reason, you tend to see these ingredients used in night creams, where they will be most

effective.

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Wrinkle Intensives

It has retinol and antioxidants (which also work to fight the signs of aging in their own way) is an inexpensive way to add retinol to

your routine, and it comes in both an eye cream and serum.

Clinique’s Zero GravityRepairwear Lift with retinol

Priced relatively affordable. Or for an even more luxurious option, try RèVive Intensite Creme Lustre with richly hydrating jojoba and shea butter for over $385 for two ounces.

Helioplex and Mexoryl SX – Created by Neutrogena and L’Oreal

these two ingredients have changed the game of antiaging sunscreens. While sunscreens containing the active ingredients

avobenzone and oxybenzone have made the claim that they protect against both UVA and UVB

rays, protection from UVA rays is in fact limited because these ingredients break down in

sunlight. Essentially, after a period of sun exposure, the UVA protection factor in many

sunscreens has disintegrated, allowing long UVA rays to penetrate to deeper layers of the skin

and break down collagen and elastin. UVA rays are also now known to contribute to the

development of skin cancer. Helioplex and Mexoryl SX stabilize these ingredients so that they

resist breaking down, thus increasing the effectiveness of antiaging sunscreens and reducing

exposure to cancer-causing rays.

Well, these are some of my secrets. They may not sound like too much but when followed properly, they work like a magic potion. Try work like a magic potion. Try them, and start looking 20 years younger and make heads turn. It is time

for you to enjoy all the stares and enquiring glances, as I do at 72!

Irene Michaels

