3 Tips for Being Happier in Your Everyday Life

Happiness. Something we desire. Something we wish for our partners, our children, our families, our friends… for the world. How often do you hear the words, or maybe you have said them yourself, “I just want you to be happy.” But what does that really mean? What is happiness and how do we get it?

The definition of happiness is: the state of satisfaction. Many people have that sense of satisfaction only when something big occurs. You bought the new house. You started the new relationship. You got the job promotion. Happiness, that sense of satisfaction, doesn’t have to be limited to the big events in life. It is something you can experience every day, even in the things that you would consider routine or mundane. Happiness is actually nothing more than a choice and when you choose it, each day, no matter how normal and uneventful it may be, becomes a celebration.

Here are three tips on how to be happy even in the everyday things:

Start a Gratitude Journal

What we acknowledge grows bigger. When you start to focus on the things that you are grateful for, more of those things show up. A great way to be more aware of all of the amazing gifts in your life is to start a gratitude journal and actually write them down.

Each day, write down 3- 5 things that you are grateful for. Include what you are grateful for about you. The first few days it will be easy. You will write down the things you are obviously grateful for. After a few days, you will have to look beyond what you are currently aware of. As you do, you will begin to see that your life is filled with gifts all around. The air you breathe. The beauty of the nature around you and so much more. Focus on gratitude. Gratitude grows.

Ask, “What Can I Add to My Life?”

If you start to feel bored or less than satisfied, ask, “What can I add to my life?” Often times, boredom or that sense of dissatisfaction is nothing more than recognizing that you desire more. What is fun for you? What lights you up? What could you add to your life that would increase your joy? Hiking? Cooking? Painting? Spending time with friends?

Make a list of all of the things that you enjoy and daily choose to do those things. This is YOUR life. Start choosing to do what’s fun for you.

Start Every Day by Asking Questions

Do you ever wake up in the morning and just feel heavy? Do you ever have thoughts of, “Here we go again. Another day. Same old. Same old.”

The next time this occurs, rather than spiraling down into those all-too-familiar feelings of sadness, overwhelm and despair, ask a question. Asking questions can empower you to change anything.

Here are some questions you can ask:

What can I be or do different today to change this?

How does it get any better than this?

Universe, will you please show me something beautiful today?

What else is possible here that I’ve never considered?

Having a sense of satisfaction is possible. It truly is a choice. When you are grateful for the gifts and contribution that are all around you, when you add the things to your life that bring you joy and when you practice asking questions, you will have satisfaction in your life, not just in the big things, but in the little things too.

