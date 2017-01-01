“The Lovers” – New Movie Loved by Women Over 50

Here’s a comedy to love. It’s about sex and relationships for a long-married couple over 50. It’s not as predictable as you might expect and it is funny.

Rotten Tomatoes, Rolling Stone and Roger Ebert all gave it 4 1/2 stars out of 5. It’s also great to see Debra Winger again. Remember her in “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Terms of Endearment,” and “Shadowlands,” each of which earned her an Oscar nomination?

