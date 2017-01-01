    • “The Lovers” – New Movie Loved by Women Over 50

    Here’s a comedy to love. It’s about sex and relationships for a long-married couple over 50.  It’s not as predictable as you might expect and it is funny.

    Rotten Tomatoes, Rolling Stone and Roger Ebert all  gave it 4 1/2 stars out of 5.  It’s also great to see Debra Winger again. Remember her in “An Officer and a Gentleman,”  “Terms of Endearment,” and “Shadowlands,” each of which earned her an Oscar nomination?

    /www.youtube.com/watch?v=1stvXwxn_yE

    Dianne Morris

    As a designer and entrepreneur, products for women have always been my focus. We women over 50 want to examine our lives and to connect with each other. At ZestNow.com I want to gather useful information and inspiration for this new phase of life.

