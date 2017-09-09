Talk About Thumbing Your Nose at Arthritis

“The new study determined that arthritis now affects one in four people,” said Shannon Marang Cox, the ride director for the CCC Bike Tour. “Previously, the rate of incidence was lower – one in five. Arthritis is the number one cause of disability and a growing health crisis affecting more than 50 million adults and 300,000 children.”

“But there’s hope,” she continued. “There are ways that people can help, like signing up for the California Coast Classic Bike Tour, which aims to raise over a million dollars to support the research, advocacy, and patient support programs of the Arthritis Foundation. We urge people to register for the ride and join us for an unforgettable tour.”

The CCC, now in its 17th year, is one of “The 30 Best Road Biking Trips” named by Outside Magazine. The eight-day, full-service, fully supported ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles takes place Sept. 9-16, 2017 and covers approximately 525 miles. It is open to beginner and experienced riders who commit to a fundraising goal.

“To encourage more people to register this month, we’ve discounted the registration fee from $125 to $75,” said Marang Cox. “Thanks to our sponsors, we’re also offering new riders CCC Training Packs with a cinch bag, California Coast Classic bike jersey, training snacks, CCC Buff, and CCC swag.”

Route information and registration is available at arthritis.org/ CaliforniaCoastClassic and the code to receive the above mentioned new rider incentives is BONUS.

