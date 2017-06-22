Stripes Add Spirit & Style to Fashion Over 50

Adding a new striped top to your wardrobe could be just the thing to update your look. While stripes are a classic pattern, this season they’re especially fresh and spirited. These tops are cut for a flattering loose fit, which is so easy to wear.
|Comme des Garcons
|Bobeau
|Vince Camuto
Smart stripes wrap a playful crewneck tee cut with long sleeves and branded with a signature wide-eyed heart appliqué at the chest.
Ruffly tiers add graceful flutter at the drop-shoulder sleeves of a softly textured chiffon top that easily dresses up or down.
|Bold stripes take center stage for the season via this soft georgette blouse in a modern shape with dropped shoulders and full, fluttery sleeves.
|Gibson
|AG
|Vineyard Vines
|A laid-back, old-school sweatshirt takes a fashion-forward step with poplin sleeve insets that softly tie at the cuffs.
A classic bow at the neck and pinstripes amplify the vintage vibe of a silky and suave button-front blouse.
|A warm-weather classic, a lightweight shirt with naturally breathable comfort features a casually tied hem and a medley of summery blue stripes.
|Amour Vert
|Caslon
|J. Crew
|risp stripes band a versatile long-sleeve top fashioned from incredibly soft stretch modal.
|Subtle texture and a corset-inspired lace-up tie set this chic cotton-blend tee apart from the pack.
|This is your perfectly easy, classic striped T-shirt cut from supersoft cotton.
|FRAME
|Rails
|Maje
|Deft princess seams sculpt a fitted silhouette in this crisp cotton-poplin top styled with sage-hued stripes, a demure neckline and dramatic bell sleeves.
|Delicately colored in a striped design, this lightweight top is all Americana free-spirit from its breezy neckline to its carefree, hip-grazing tassels.
|Montani Crochet-Trimmed Knit Top, Black and white stripes brightened by fashionable brights.
