    • Stripes Add Spirit & Style to Fashion Over 50

    Dianne Morris | 1 Comment |

    Adding a new striped top to your wardrobe could be just the thing to update your look. While stripes are a classic pattern, this season they’re especially fresh and spirited. These tops are cut for a flattering loose fit, which is so easy to wear.

    Comme des Garcons
    SHOP    		 Bobeau
    SHOP    		 Vince Camuto
    SHOP

    Smart stripes wrap a playful crewneck tee cut with long sleeves and branded with a signature wide-eyed heart appliqué at the chest.

    Ruffly tiers add graceful flutter at the drop-shoulder sleeves of a softly textured chiffon top that easily dresses up or down.

    		 Bold stripes take center stage for the season via this soft georgette blouse in a modern shape with dropped shoulders and full, fluttery sleeves.
    Gibson
    SHOP    		 AG
    SHOP    		 Vineyard Vines
    SHOP
    A laid-back, old-school sweatshirt takes a fashion-forward step with poplin sleeve insets that softly tie at the cuffs.

    A classic bow at the neck and pinstripes amplify the vintage vibe of a silky and suave button-front blouse.

    		 A warm-weather classic, a lightweight shirt with naturally breathable comfort features a casually tied hem and a medley of summery blue stripes.
    Amour Vert
    SHOP    		 Caslon
    SHOP    		 J. Crew
    SHOP
    risp stripes band a versatile long-sleeve top fashioned from incredibly soft stretch modal. Subtle texture and a corset-inspired lace-up tie set this chic cotton-blend tee apart from the pack. This is your perfectly easy, classic striped T-shirt cut from supersoft cotton.
    FRAME
    SHOP    		 Rails
    SHOP    		 Maje
    SHOP
    Deft princess seams sculpt a fitted silhouette in this crisp cotton-poplin top styled with sage-hued stripes, a demure neckline and dramatic bell sleeves. Delicately colored in a striped design, this lightweight top is all Americana free-spirit from its breezy neckline to its carefree, hip-grazing tassels. Montani Crochet-Trimmed Knit Top, Black and white stripes brightened by fashionable brights.

     

    Article by: Dianne Morris

    As a designer and entrepreneur, products for women have always been my focus. We women over 50 want to examine our lives and to connect with each other. At ZestNow.com I want to gather useful information and inspiration for this new phase of life.

    1. Samcattwo@roadrunner.com' Babs says:
      June 22, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      Need tunic 1 x. Need to try on in case I need 2x. The prices of designer clothes are higher don’t want all that poly sheer stuff

      Reply