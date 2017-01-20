Remember These Top Models from the 1960’s – 1980’s?

Kim Alexis, age 56: In the 1980s, Kim Alexis was one of the top supermodels in the industry, with a face that graced everything from the cover of Vogue to Revlon campaigns. As a native New Yorker, she was discovered at the age of 18 and modeled with the Elite Talent Agency in New York City. As her career progressed, she made the transition from model to broadcast journalism and other television hosting spots. Kim has also published both fiction and non-fiction books about the modeling agency and tries to encourage women to “be their best in all areas of life”. She has been a fitness buff her whole life and today, she spends a great deal of her time focusing on health, wellness, and nutrition for women. Kim now lives in New Jersey with her husband Ron Duguay (a former NHL hockey player) and has three sons – two with Duguay and one from her first marriage to Jim Stockton.

Carol Alt, age 55: Alt’s career flourished during the same time as fellow models Kim Alexis and Christie Brinkley. Two of her most famous pictures include a 1980 cover of Harper’s Bazaar and the 1982 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Aside from modeling, her resume includes movies and television shows – most recently, the 2008 season of Donald Trump’s The Celebrity Apprentice. She currently works for the Tony Alt Memorial Foundation, which provides financial assistance to young adults who want to further their education. She is also known as a best-selling author for her book about raw nutrition.

Christie Brinkley, age 62: Christie Brinkley is known as the original “California Girl”, especially after appearing on the cover of several Sports Illustrated magazines throughout the 1970s and 1980s. She also holds the record for having the longest contract to date (20 years) as being the face of Cover Girl cosmetics. Since being discovered in 1973, Brinkley has been on more than 500 magazine covers and branched out into television hosting as well. Most recently, she won the Broadway Beacon Award for her performance as Roxie Hart in Chicago. At 58, Brinkley is still stunning and providing entertainment for her fans. She has been married four times – most famously, to Billy Joel – with whom she has a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel. She also has two children with her last husband, Peter Cook, to whom she was married from 1996-2008.

Janice Dickinson, age 61: As one of the most controversial figures in the modeling world, Janice Dickinson is the self-proclaimed “world’s first supermodel”. She is known today for her appearances on several television shows (she was a judge in the earlier seasons of Tyra Banks’ America’s Next Top Model), and her own show on Oxygen, The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Dickinson has spent the majority of her modeling career in New York. Her modeling career peaked in the 1980s. She was one of the most photographed supermodels of her time and was close friends with Gia Carangi – a fellow supermodel who died of HIV at the age of 26 (Angelina Jolie portrayed her in the movie, Gia). Dickinson’s outspoken manner, shameless use of plastic surgery, and tough love approach to the modeling industry has made her an icon that is either loved or loathed. Her exact birthday is still a mystery, as she has quoted various dates throughout the years and in her memoirs including No Lifeguard on Duty: The Accidental Life of the World’s First Supermodel. Dickinson has been married three times and has two children – a son and a daughter.

Lauren Hutton, age 72: Lauren Hutton is an all-American model and actress from Charleston, South Carolina whose career got its “big break” when she posed for Playboy at the age of 20, and then signed a contract for $1 million with Revlon Cosmetics in 1974. Before modeling, she attended college and received a BA from Tulane University. Aesthetically, her signature is the gap in her teeth, which people suggested she fix during her early modeling years. Instead, she embraced this imperfection and people started to recognize her unique selling point of having a “down home” appeal. Hutton is one of the few celebrities who has never married. She is still signed to IMG models in New York, London, and Paris. She is also featured as the face for Alexis Bittar’s jewelry campaign.

Iman, age 61: Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid – known simply as “Iman” – is a Somalian supermodel-turned actress and entrepreneur. Designers such as Halston, Calvin Klein, Yves Saint Laurent, and Donna Karan have all credited her as being one of their muses. She was discovered by Peter Beard, an American photographer, while she was attending college in Kenya. As one of the most striking women in fashion history (thanks to her exotic accent, flawless skin, delicate features, and long Nefertiti-esque neck), she is also famous for her film work, humanitarian efforts, and long marriage to David Bowie (she was married twice before). Today, Iman manages her cosmetics company (Iman Cosmetics), which specializes in foundations for women with difficult-to-match skin tones. She is also involved in several charities including Keep A Child Alive and the Children’s Defense Fund. Iman ended a modeling contract with De Beers because her stance against blood diamonds was a conflict.

Beverly Johnson, age 63: Beverly Johnson became a household name in the fashion industry when she became the first black model to grace the cover of Vogue magazine back in 1974. Although she has not been as widely photographed as other models of her generation, such as Christie Brinkley, her work has made a great impact. She currently has her own show on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) called “Beverly’s Full House”, which revolves around her and her daughter who is a plus-sized model. Johnson was also a judge on the TV Land show “She’s Got The Look”, which featured aspiring models over the age of 35. She first married at the age of 19 and has since been divorced twice. One of her more high-profile relationships was in 1995 when she dated actor Chris Noth – also known as “Mister Big” in Sex and the City.

Cheryl Tiegs, age 69: Originally from Minnesota, Cherly Tiegs spent most of her early years in California. At the age of 17, she had already been featured on the cover of Glamour magazine, and covers with Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle soon followed. Perhaps her most famous photograph is of Tiegs in a pink bikini, which became a pop icon during the 1970s. Throughout the 70s, Tiegs was on a string of Sports Illustrated covers, becoming the most recognized bikini model of the decade. She no longer models but occasionally makes a guest appearance on television shows. Tiegs was in the latest season of The Celebrity Apprentice. She has been married four times and has a son.

Twiggy, age 67: Born Lesley Lawson, “Twiggy” is one of the most iconic models in history. She was the face of the “swinging sixties” in the UK, becoming a teen model at the beginning of the decade. Unlike the faces of fashion that came before her, Twiggy was extremely thin with short blonde hair and large eyes that were always graced with long dark lashes. She is known for single-handedly changing society’s perception of ideal beauty, shifting their tastes from curvy Marilyn Monroe-type women to skinny “Twiggy” figures. Though she now has a fuller, more mature figure, Twiggy still models and is the face of Marks & Spencer in the UK. She is also working on her recently launched clothing line for the store. She married American actor Michael Whitney in 1977 and had a daughter, Carly. However, she became a widow in 1983 when Whitney had a sudden heart attack. Twiggy later remarried Leigh Lawson, to whom she is still married. They live in London and also have a home in Suffolk.