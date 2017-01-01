Polka Dots – Fresh and Stylish Fashion Over 50

It’s so inspiring to see a new fashion trend that’s both fun and yet sophisticated enough for women over 50.

Don’t assume that the dot motif is too girly or too young. Yes, we know the line from the movie, Legally Blonde, “Harvard won’t be impressed that you aced History of Polka Dots.” However, dots now look upscale, grownup and sophisticated – perfect for ZestNow readers. They are the next step after our love of stripes.

Polka dots are appearing at various price points including top designer collections at Stella McCartney, Dolce & Gabbama, Carolina Herrara and Comme des Garcons.

Here are some great more affordable choices.

Tops

You’re always right with black and white. Add some bold polka dots for a fresh new look. Comme Des Garcons PLAY

A layer-worthy crew neck top with an adorable heart patch. Lysse

Extra length and a V-neckline creates a slimming effect. Mycra Pac Designer Wear

Use polka dots to dress up your outerwear and add a playful touch.

Dresses

This flowy dress is figure-flattering and features a chic color palette. Eliza J

A waist-cinching cocktail dress that can be dressed up with a low heel. Unique Vintage

A full-skirted vintage-inspired dress that would look extra charming with red accessories.

Shoes

Shiny polka dots dress up a comfortable, casual pair of slip-ons. Vans

Cruise around in comfort with these subtle polka dot Vans. Kate Spade

A low, chunky heel keeps these slingbacks wearable without sacrificing style.

Accessories

Cute drop earrings go with any outfit. LAGOS

These simple studs offer polka dots and texture. Echo

Keep your hands warm with these chic dotted gloves. Bloomingdale’s

Scarves are an easy way to incorporate polka dots into your outfit. Vince Camuto

Add a splash of color and prints to your wardrobe. Kate Spade

Nobody makes polka dots look as classic as Kate Spade. Kate Spade

You’ll want to take this tote everywhere.

