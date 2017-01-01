    • Polka Dots – Fresh and Stylish Fashion Over 50

    Dianne Morris | No Comments |
    pd-main

    It’s so inspiring to see a new fashion trend that’s both fun and yet sophisticated enough for women over 50.

    Don’t assume that the dot motif is too girly or too young. Yes, we know the line from the movie, Legally Blonde, “Harvard won’t be impressed that you aced History of Polka Dots.” However, dots now look upscale, grownup and sophisticated – perfect for ZestNow readers. They are the next step after our love of stripes.

    Polka dots are appearing at various price points including top designer collections at Stella McCartney, Dolce & Gabbama, Carolina Herrara and Comme des Garcons.

    Here are some great more affordable choices.

    Tops

    pd19SHOP pd2SHOP pd3SHOP pd4SHOP
    Current/Elliott
    You’re always right with black and white. Add some bold polka dots for a fresh new look.    		  Comme Des Garcons PLAY
    A layer-worthy crew neck top with an adorable heart patch.    		 Lysse
    Extra length and a V-neckline creates a slimming effect.    		 Mycra Pac Designer Wear
    Use polka dots to dress up your outerwear and add a playful touch.

    Dresses

    pd5SHOP pd6SHOP pd7SHOP
    Hobbs London
    This flowy dress is figure-flattering and features a chic color palette.    		 Eliza J
    A waist-cinching cocktail dress that can be dressed up with a low heel.    		 Unique Vintage
    A full-skirted vintage-inspired dress that would look extra charming with red accessories.

    Shoes

     pd8SHOP  pd9SHOP  pd10SHOP
    TOMS
    Shiny polka dots dress up a comfortable, casual pair of slip-ons.    		 Vans
    Cruise around in comfort with these subtle polka dot Vans.    		 Kate Spade
    A low, chunky heel keeps these slingbacks wearable without sacrificing style.

    Accessories

    pd11SHOP pd12SHOP pd13 SHOP pd14 SHOP
    John Hardy
    Cute drop earrings go with any outfit.    		 LAGOS
    These simple studs offer polka dots and texture.    		 Echo
    Keep your hands warm with these chic dotted gloves.    		 Bloomingdale’s
    This umbrella makes even the rainiest days less gloomy.
    pd15SHOP pd16SHOP pd17SHOP pd18SHOP
     Vince Camuto
    Scarves are an easy way to incorporate polka dots into your outfit.    		 Vince Camuto
    Add a splash of color and prints to your wardrobe.    		 Kate Spade
    Nobody makes polka dots look as classic as Kate Spade.    		 Kate Spade
    You’ll want to take this tote everywhere.

     

    You may also enjoy…

    Tunics: The Perfect Fashion for Women Over 50
    12 Best Special Event Dresses for Women Over 50
    You’ll Be Covered Perfectly with these Tops

    Share This Article!

    Article by: Dianne Morris

    As a designer and entrepreneur, products for women have always been my focus. We women over 50 want to examine our lives and to connect with each other. At ZestNow.com I want to gather useful information and inspiration for this new phase of life.

    Sign me up for Free Updates and giveaways from ZestNow.com

    You might also like:

    Wow! She Looks Great – For Her Age
    Casual Long Skirts – Stylish Fashion After 5...
    Should You Be Wearing Booties?
    Cool Shoes Can Change the World
    Cosmetics and Tools for ZestNow Videos
    Want Younger Looking Skin? Important Discovery!

    Related posts

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    60 + = 61

    Tell us what you think - Please make your comments