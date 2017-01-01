    • Plus Size Tops – Fun Fashion for Women Over 50

    Dianne Morris | No Comments |

    Great news! Retailers are now offering such a stylish variety of fashion in plus sizes. In the tops we’ve chosen, the fabrics flow easily over the body. The upper arm coverage the attractive necklines make them both flattering and comfortable. They’re easy to wear for either casual or more dressy occasions, and work well with interesting jewelry. With a few of these tops in your wardrobe, you’ll always have a fashionable ensemble on hand.

    NYDJ
    MORE INFO    		 Foxcroft
    MORE INFO    		 Karen Kane
    MORE INFO
    Melissa McCarthy
    MORE INFO    		 Three Dots
    MORE INFO    		 Foxcroft
    MORE INFO
    Persona by Marina Rinaldi
    MORE INFO    		 Glamorous
    MORE INFO    		 Glamorous
    MORE INFO
    Eileen Fisher
    MORE INFO    		 Eileen Fisher
    MORE INFO    		 NIC + ZOE
    MORE INFO

     

    Share This Article!

    Article by: Dianne Morris

    As a designer and entrepreneur, products for women have always been my focus. We women over 50 want to examine our lives and to connect with each other. At ZestNow.com I want to gather useful information and inspiration for this new phase of life.

    Sign me up for Free Updates and giveaways from ZestNow.com

    You might also like:

    Should You Wear a Pantsuit After 50?
    The Best Eyeglass Style for You – Try at Hom...
    New Midi Heel Shoes – Flattering Style with ...
    Remember These Top Models from the 1960’s &#...
    The Best in Anti-Aging Products
    Beautiful Handmade Bags: Top Picks for Women Over ...

    Related posts

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Tell us what you think - Please make your comments