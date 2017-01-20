Now’s the Time to Plan Your Walking Vacation

Walking vacations are in more demand than ever before, especially with Baby Boomers. Tour companies are seeing an increase in bookings, and travelers are going on walking vacations in groups – or even solo. Famous restaurateur, Danny Meyer, was recently quoted discussing the benefits: “Every traveler should walk. We learn at an inverse proportion to the speed at which we travel. If you’re in a car, you’re going to see some things. If you’re on a bike, you’re going to see more things and if you’re walking, you’re going to see a whole lot more things—and that’s where great ideas come from”

AARP’s 2016 Top Travel Trend report stated 99 percent of Baby Boomers intend to travel this year, with 45 percent expecting to take an international trip. To cater to this growing demand, travel brands are creating walking vacations specifically for retirees and baby boomers.

For example, VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations will launch a walk + barge experience in 2017. After researching customer behavior, the brand identified that retirees look for an active/healthy component for vacations. They also love to be on the water, enjoy packing/unpacking, and want to be immersed in the culture of the destination. VBT also noted that the most popular segment for retirees is river cruising, per a 2016 Virtuoso Luxe Report.

Leading this trend is Country Walkers. Since introducing Self-Guided Walking Adventures, they have proven exceptionally popular, with a 50% percent increase in travelers over the last year. This is due to the immersive itineraries that travelers experience while walking through gorgeous destinations with a bit of freedom to roam at their own pace. Top walking trips include:

Iceland: Reykjavík & National Park

Slovenia: Julian Alps to the Adriatic

France: Lavender in Provence

Additionally, Country Walkers recently launched a tour in Spain’s Costa Brava specifically for baby boomers. Country Walkers knows that boomers want destinations that offer immersive activities to learn about local cultures and new skills such as cooking their own meals with a village family or brushing up on the Spanish language with the tour guides.

VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations has a portfolio of international walking tours which has also grown in popularity as group business is up 75% for biking and walking this year. The immersive walking vacations within VBT’s large travel collection allow travelers to explore destinations on foot. Motivated by innovative itineraries that take care of every detail, guests relish the freedom to relax and connect with the world’s beauty that these tours provide. Travelers experience life away from the crowds, enjoy local accommodations, and delight in scenic walks on some of the world’s most iconic trails.

Top trips include:

Amalfi Coast & Capri

Peru: Machu Picchu & the Sacred Valley

Walking New Zealand: Splendor of the South Island

