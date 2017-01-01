High blood pressure affects close to 1 billion people worldwide, says an ISRN study report. And it’s responsible for over 15% death annually in the US, as per a Harvard study.

Quite clearly, hypertension is much more serious than assumed – it’s a disease that can damage your heart and boost the risks of heart diseases and stroke if not treated timely.

The worst part, it’s one of those rare diseases that cause no symptoms. In fact, over 28% of Americans suffer from the problem and yet not know about its existence, according to the American Heart Association.

Further, high blood pressure can lead to cognitive decline and kidney failure as well. Medication is available and people benefit a lot but their side effects are something too much to handle for elderly.

Luckily, there are home remedies to bring down blood pressure naturally even without relying on medication. In fact, there are a number of things to do and maintain the level of blood pressure and lead a disease-free life.

Here are some of natural ways to lower your blood pressure –

Regular walking and exercise

Many studies have confirmed that regular exercise is very beneficial in lowering high blood pressure and making the heart stronger. In fact, those who exercise easily boost the heart’s pumping efficiency, which helps lower the pressure in arteries.

You do either moderate exercise such as walking, or intense exercise, regularly and keep the blood pressure level in check. The more your exercise the more you can low the blood pressure!

Manage stress levels

Stress is among the major causes of high blood pressure. People who are in stress perpetually can have a faster heart rate and constricted blood vessels – two of major drives of increasing the blood pressure.

In fact, people in stress are more likely to take to smoking, drinking or eating unhealthy foods, which are among the leading cause of high blood pressure. They should try to reduce stress by being calm and working less.

You can listen to soothing music, read favourite books, sit in the open park and stay away from taxing environments to feel stress free. Doing gardening, flowering and cooking can also make stress to go away.

Control your daily sodium intake

Many studies have long linked salt intake to high blood pressure. It has also been listed as a reason for heart diseases like stroke. With processed and fast foods growing in popularity, we’re more prone to eating more of salt that we should.

You should rather find ways to cut back on your daily sodium intake to manage the high blood pressure levels. Consuming more of spices and herbs and seasoning less of foods with salt will be the key to maintaining low pressure in the blood.

Consume more of Potassium-rich foods

Potassium is a vital mineral for the body for its ability to neutralize sodium and reducing pressure on the blood vessels. So naturally people with high blood pressure need to switch to a diet that ensure a right balance of potassium to sodium in the body

You can eat foods rich in potassium and manage blood pressure levels. Some of those foods include vegetables, fruits, dairy products, beans and nuts & seeds. You should eat more of leafy greens, tomatoes, potatoes, bananas, melons, oranges and milk for low blood pressure.

Lose weight

Overweight people are more likely to suffer from high blood pressure and this has been confirmed by many studies in the past. Weight is detrimental to heart health as it prevents blood vessels to expand and contract in a standard manner.

In fact, not losing weight means not allowing the heart to pump blood accordingly which can put a lot of risks to your heart health. By losing body mass, you can easily reduce systolic pressure to a great extent.

Clearly, only losing weight can help you manage the standard reading of 120/80 mm Hg. So, you should start losing weight to manage blood pressure and live a healthy life.

Get good sleep, do meditation or yoga regularly

Sleeping less than 6 hours a night can increase the chances of high blood pressure. Studies have always confirmed how middle-aged or elderly people with disturbed sleep are more likely to have high blood pressure. So, try to get a good, restful sleep in night and avoid hypertension.

Similarly, you can do meditation and yoga regularly to keep stress levels down and manage hypertension easily. You can practice one of many breathing control techniques and postures to manage stress levels and lead a healthy life. In fact, yoga and meditation are also helpful for mental health.

Quit smoking and drink less alcohol

You don’t have to be a rocket-scientist to know that smoking and alcohol and injurious to overall health. They are even more harmful to heart health and should be avoided altogether.

Smoking can lead to damage of blood vessel walls and narrow the arteries. This in turn can result the hardening of arteries which is a major cause of high blood pressure.

Similarly, drinking alcohol can increase the blood pressure levels in the body. Drinking it in any quantity can boost the BP levels and lead to heart problems in future. So, cut back on the alcohol intake and lead a rewarding life.

