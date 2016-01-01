Look for This Color Trend in 2017: Greenery

Expect to see a lot of spring green, called Greenery, in 2017. Do you ever wonder how these color trends happen? Well, it’s definitely not random. The Pantone company studies trends across media, products and fashion. They then select a color which they think represents the coming trend. In a way, they then solidify the trend by spreading that color within the larger manufacturing world.

The company is best known for its Pantone Matching System (PMS), which is a proprietary color service used in a variety of industries, primarily printing, though sometimes in the manufacture of colored paint, fabric, and plastics. By standardizing the colors, different manufacturers in different locations can all reference a Pantone numbered color, making sure colors match without direct contact with one another.

Greenery is apparently meant to give us “the reassurance we yearn for amid a tumultuous social and political environment. Satisfying our growing desire to rejuvenate and revitalize, Greenery symbolizes the reconnection we seek with nature, one another and a larger purpose.”

In 2016 they selected 2 colors to be used together – Rose Quartz, a warm embracing rose tone and Serenity, a cool tranquil blue.

Share This Article!