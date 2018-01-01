Investing in Physical Gold

Sponsored Content –

When the global markets are unstable many investors like to seek refuge

in physical gold rather than in mutual funds or EFTs. If you’ve only

invested in funds before, physical gold might be a whole new territory for

you; don’t just jump in, though, read these tips first and then buy gold

bars from Golden Eagle Coins.

If you buy proof coins, don’t pay a premium

Proof coins are special edition coins that are made especially for collectors,

who usually buy them mounted in a special case. The focus, as they’re

made for collectors, is on their appearance rather than their grade. These

coins are made with special dies that have been sanded and treated with

chemicals to smooth down the face of the die. This gives the coins a

frosted appearance, with the design elements standing out more against

the background.

Proof coins aren’t meant for circulation – just collections – and so their

ornamental value is more than that of regular gold coins. They’re usually

more expensive than regular coins and as such aren’t really suitable for

investors, who will find bullion coins and bars more useful for their

purposes.

Don’t just go for the historical value

Of course, it’s a human impulse to want to own a bit of history and buying

historically significant gold coins is one way to do that. However, unless

you’re something of an expert in old coins, you can easily become

confused. Not all coins have any historical value and so you could end up

paying over the odds for a coin because you don’t really know what you’re

doing. It’s best to stick to coins of less than 100 years old that have been

struck as collectibles and used as legal tender.

Avoid buying lots of fractional coins and bars

It makes more sense to buy full 1oz bullion coins and bars than many

smaller fractional coins. Fractional coins – 0.5oz, 0.25oz and so on – are

usually sold with higher premiums than 1oz coins and are used for

diversification or to make up unrounded investment amounts. If you don’t

need to buy them, don’t.

Don’t use any forms of leverage to buy gold

If you buy gold with borrowed money then you’re taking a big risk

because if the value drops significantly you can end up with some big

losses.

Some brokers offer leverage through margin-approved trading accounts –

you’re making a trade that’s bigger than the amount of money you

actually, have in your account.

The difference, or deficit, is financed by the broker and this is great for

them because they’ve effectively sold more gold than you’d have bought

otherwise. However, the trouble comes when gold prices fall – not only

have you wiped out your investment amount, but you’re also having to

pay back the extra amount, plus interest. Only buy what you can afford

with ready funds.

Move fast

When you decide to invest in gold, have a look at the spot price for that

day and if you like it, buy it! There’s no point in dithering about, waiting

to see if the price falls, because if it doesn’t, you may have missed the

boat for a while. Of course, it could fall the next day, but you still have

your gold anyway!

