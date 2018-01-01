Investing in Physical Gold

Sponsored Content –
When the global markets are unstable many investors like to seek refuge
in physical gold rather than in mutual funds or EFTs. If you’ve only
invested in funds before, physical gold might be a whole new territory for
you; don’t just jump in, though, read these tips first and then buy gold
bars from Golden Eagle Coins.
If you buy proof coins, don’t pay a premium
Proof coins are special edition coins that are made especially for collectors,
who usually buy them mounted in a special case. The focus, as they’re
made for collectors, is on their appearance rather than their grade. These
coins are made with special dies that have been sanded and treated with
chemicals to smooth down the face of the die. This gives the coins a
frosted appearance, with the design elements standing out more against
the background.
Proof coins aren’t meant for circulation – just collections – and so their
ornamental value is more than that of regular gold coins. They’re usually
more expensive than regular coins and as such aren’t really suitable for
investors, who will find bullion coins and bars more useful for their
purposes.
Don’t just go for the historical value
Of course, it’s a human impulse to want to own a bit of history and buying
historically significant gold coins is one way to do that. However, unless
you’re something of an expert in old coins, you can easily become
confused. Not all coins have any historical value and so you could end up
paying over the odds for a coin because you don’t really know what you’re
doing. It’s best to stick to coins of less than 100 years old that have been
struck as collectibles and used as legal tender.
Avoid buying lots of fractional coins and bars
It makes more sense to buy full 1oz bullion coins and bars than many
smaller fractional coins. Fractional coins – 0.5oz, 0.25oz and so on – are
usually sold with higher premiums than 1oz coins and are used for
diversification or to make up unrounded investment amounts. If you don’t
need to buy them, don’t.
Don’t use any forms of leverage to buy gold
If you buy gold with borrowed money then you’re taking a big risk
because if the value drops significantly you can end up with some big
losses.
Some brokers offer leverage through margin-approved trading accounts –
you’re making a trade that’s bigger than the amount of money you
actually, have in your account.
The difference, or deficit, is financed by the broker and this is great for
them because they’ve effectively sold more gold than you’d have bought
otherwise. However, the trouble comes when gold prices fall – not only
have you wiped out your investment amount, but you’re also having to
pay back the extra amount, plus interest. Only buy what you can afford
with ready funds.
Move fast
When you decide to invest in gold, have a look at the spot price for that
day and if you like it, buy it! There’s no point in dithering about, waiting
to see if the price falls, because if it doesn’t, you may have missed the
boat for a while. Of course, it could fall the next day, but you still have
your gold anyway!
