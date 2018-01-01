    • Investing in Physical Gold

    When the global markets are unstable many investors like to seek refuge
    in physical gold rather than in mutual funds or EFTs. If you’ve only
    invested in funds before, physical gold might be a whole new territory for
    you; don’t just jump in, though, read these tips first and then buy gold
    bars from Golden Eagle Coins.

    If you buy proof coins, don’t pay a premium

    Proof coins are special edition coins that are made especially for collectors,
    who usually buy them mounted in a special case. The focus, as they’re
    made for collectors, is on their appearance rather than their grade. These
    coins are made with special dies that have been sanded and treated with
    chemicals to smooth down the face of the die. This gives the coins a
    frosted appearance, with the design elements standing out more against
    the background.

    Proof coins aren’t meant for circulation – just collections – and so their
    ornamental value is more than that of regular gold coins. They’re usually
    more expensive than regular coins and as such aren’t really suitable for
    investors, who will find bullion coins and bars more useful for their
    purposes.

    Don’t just go for the historical value

    Of course, it’s a human impulse to want to own a bit of history and buying
    historically significant gold coins is one way to do that. However, unless
    you’re something of an expert in old coins, you can easily become
    confused. Not all coins have any historical value and so you could end up
    paying over the odds for a coin because you don’t really know what you’re
    doing. It’s best to stick to coins of less than 100 years old that have been
    struck as collectibles and used as legal tender.

    Avoid buying lots of fractional coins and bars

    It makes more sense to buy full 1oz bullion coins and bars than many
    smaller fractional coins. Fractional coins – 0.5oz, 0.25oz and so on – are
    usually sold with higher premiums than 1oz coins and are used for
    diversification or to make up unrounded investment amounts. If you don’t
    need to buy them, don’t.

    Don’t use any forms of leverage to buy gold

    If you buy gold with borrowed money then you’re taking a big risk
    because if the value drops significantly you can end up with some big
    losses.

    Some brokers offer leverage through margin-approved trading accounts –
    you’re making a trade that’s bigger than the amount of money you
    actually, have in your account.

    The difference, or deficit, is financed by the broker and this is great for
    them because they’ve effectively sold more gold than you’d have bought
    otherwise. However, the trouble comes when gold prices fall – not only
    have you wiped out your investment amount, but you’re also having to
    pay back the extra amount, plus interest. Only buy what you can afford
    with ready funds.

    Move fast

    When you decide to invest in gold, have a look at the spot price for that
    day and if you like it, buy it! There’s no point in dithering about, waiting
    to see if the price falls, because if it doesn’t, you may have missed the
    boat for a while. Of course, it could fall the next day, but you still have
    your gold anyway!

