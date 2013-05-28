    • I’d Be Happy to Date You – When Hell Freezes Over

    Roz Warren | No Comments |

    ONE SINGLE LIBRARIAN’S COLLECTION OF ONLINE DATING PROFILE TURNOFFS ……….

    1. Shirtless pics.
    2. Headless pics.
    3. Bathroom selfies
    Gym selfies.
    Anything camo or Trump-related.
    Any photo of a guy with a fish or a dead deer.
    Spelling mistakes and grammatical errors. (I can’t help it — I think less of men who use “it’s” when they mean “its.”)
    Photos of a man standing next to a truck, car or boat. Or even worse — a photo of just the car, truck or boat! (Dude – I DON’T want to date your boat.)
    Anything referencing genitalia, euphemistically or otherwise, mine or his. “Bigboy69.” “Pussylover.” “Sir Lickitalot.“ No. Just no.
    Overly cute usernames. (Such as? Any username that includes “4U.”)
    “Legally separated.“ (As far as I‘m concerned, “legally separated” just means “I’m not really single but I want to act as if I am.”)
    Cliches. “Likes to take long walks on a sunset beach.” I live in suburban Philadelphia. There are no beaches here.
    Anyone whose hobbies are “huntin’ fishin’ and 4-wheelin.” (a.k.a.  “the country boy trifecta.”)
    Weird facial hair. (Including, but not limited to, mutton chop sideburns,  mammoth lumberjack beards  and the dreaded curlicue moustache.)
    Photos that include an ex-wife or girlfriend. (Especially if her face has been scribbled out. If you do that, you don‘t need a girlfriend. You need a therapist.)
    And the absolute worst? Guys in their 60s who will only date women in their 20s and 30s.
    If you’re a woman who is  online dating, feel free to add to this list in the comments section. If you’re a man who is online dating, feel free to edit your profile accordingly. (And if you’re an intelligent, funny single man in his 60s who would never dream of including any of these things in his own online dating profile? Get in touch.)

    Share This Article!

    Article by: Roz Warren

    Roz Warren (www.Rosalindwarren.com) writes for the Funny Times, the New York Times, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Christian Science Monitor, the Jewish Forward, Reader’s Digest and the Huffington Post. And she’s been on both the Today Show and Morning Edition. Roz is the author of OUR BODIES, OUR SHELVES: A COLLECTION OF LIBRARY HUMOR, which collects her most popular essays about library work.

    Sign me up for Free Updates and giveaways from ZestNow.com

    You might also like:

    10 Shocking Reasons Why Divorce Is SO Common Today
    6 Gifts Every Guy Wants for Valentine’s Day
    Could Sex Toys Help You – and Your Relations...
    4 Reasons to Give Online Dating a Try
    Meet a Woman With Terrible Taste in Guys
    When You Think Your Marriage is Over, Give It One ...

    Related posts

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Tell us what you think - Please make your comments