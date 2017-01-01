How to Treat Spider and Varicose Veins

You know, it would be nice to skip the protruding veins phase in womanhood. Weren’t stretch marks enough?! Spider and varicose veins are some of the most common occurrences in women over 50. But have no fear, ladies! Despite the fact, there are procedures and practices that can be done to minimize development of these skin conditions and certain measures to prevent most of spider and varicose vein symptoms from even occurring in the first place. The treatment options for spider and varicose veins can cater individually to each woman.

Support Stockings and Socks

We can get by with the help of some stretchy friends. Since majority of spider and varicose veins manifest on the legs, the everyday routine of wearing support stockings or socks is an effortless option to consider. Compression wear serves the purpose of combating poor blood circulation, inhibiting discomfort, and reducing flared veins underneath the skin. Additionally, support stockings and socks can accommodate the lifestyle of any woman, whether she runs an empire in a downtown building, takes invigorating hikes, or engages in relaxing physical activity.

Pay Attention to Your Regular Activity & Daily Routine

We have all been there: working a job that requires us to sit for a solid chunk of the day. Did you know that sitting frequently for long periods of time not only increases the development of varicose and spider veins, but negatively affects cardiovascular health as well? It’s due to the lack of blood circulating through our body – especially, the legs! While it is common to sit – because we do drive vehicles, have brunch, and productively engage in office work – it is vital to remember that regular exercise and proper posture must also be a part of our everyday routines. Take a walk during lunch breaks and keep track of how often you move in a day. Not only will your body thank you, being lightly active can give you bursts of energy to finish those final tasks and power through an afternoon.

Sclerotherapy

This method dates back to the 1930’s. Sclerotherapy is directly injecting a salt-solution into troublesome veins. Expect your veins to diminish over the course of a month or two. Disappearance happens gradually, but the result will be long-term. Sclerotherapy is also incredibly affordable, making it another popular option to prevent varicose and spider veins.

Laser Treatments

There are a variety of laser treatment options to choose from such as: endovenous laser therapy, simple laser treatment, surface laser therapy, or intense pulsed laser therapy. Endovenous laser therapy has quickly become the most sought-after procedure. That is due to endovenous laser eliminating unwanted veins in a shorter amount of time (unlike sclerotherapy) and providing almost immediate results by directly placing a laser fiber into the vein. Simple laser treatment involves using laser light on the skin itself to target the veins underneath – no needles necessary. Surface laser therapy and intense pulsed laser therapy include using a laser light and heat energy to directly come into contact with a vein, causing it to collapse upon contact. It isn’t recommended to rely on surface laser therapy and intense pulsed laser therapy for severe varicose and spider veins, but rather their removal for cosmetic reasons.

However, a word of caution within the first few days after laser treatment as whole: it is common for the skin to feel sore and tender, so having Ibuprofen immediately on-hand is encouraged.

Various Surgery Treatments

If you have particularly large and bothersome varicose and spider veins, surgery is the best route to take. First, you can try ligation, which involves closing off veins to prevent unwanted blood flow. The second treatment is stripping, which is the literal procedure of removing a lengthy vein. Lastly, is ambulatory phlebectomy, a much more meticulous process than the previous surgeries. It includes leaving small incisions on the surface of the skin to draw out large veins.

