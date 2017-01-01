How I Learned Not to Hate Monday Morning

Let’s face it – everyday is a gift. But some days we may find that hard to remember. Certain mornings we might wake up with a splitting headache, newly formed wrinkles rivaling that of a Shar Pei, a mountain of emails reminding us of accounts past due, or to a job that is unrewarding, uninspiring and barely paying the bills. On days like that, it’s pretty hard to get up and face the day with a smile, much less a cheery “Good Morning.” And it’s even harder if that day happens to be a Monday.

But Mondays have been given a bad rap – mainly by people that have a job they dislike. If you’re lucky enough to have a job or career that is on purpose – your purpose, then the day of the week doesn’t matter, you can’t wait to get up, get out, and make things happen. Every day is full of possibility. If you’ve always dreaded Monday morning then perhaps it’s time to figure out why.

Is it your job? Is your workweek just something to get through? Then maybe it’s time for you to do some serious soul searching and find something else that would fulfill you. It isn’t easy to change, but dreading the start of the workweek means exactly that, you need a change!

Think it’s too late to change? It’s never too late to reinvent yourself. When I was 23, I was working as a secretary. I remember telling my boss that I wanted to go back to school, but that I would be 30 before I graduated. That of course, was back when I thought 30 was old and life was just about over! He reminded me that I’d be 30 anyway, with or without the degree. I still think back on that whenever I want to go after some new goal, but feel that maybe I’m too old, or that something might take too long. I’m going to be that age anyway, might as well be doing something that I love.

Maybe you hate Mondays because you only make time for creative and social events during the weekend. If that’s the case, then look over your schedule and make sure to cut out small chunks of “me” time during the week. You will be able to find the time if you set this as a priority. Make an appointment with yourself if necessary, no less important than the ones you make with the doctor or dentist!

Whatever your reason, you need to step back and figure out how you can change or make peace with it. In the meantime, there are many ways that you can set yourself up to make Monday mornings more bearable, and perhaps even happily anticipated.

First, you can prepare yourself for the morning on Sunday night. Pick out what you will be wearing. This can remove some of that morning frustration, and if you’re anything like me, this step will at least save you from ransacking your closet on Monday morning and leaving a pile of clothing in its wake.

If you like making To Do Lists, go ahead and make one. Sunday night is a great time to do this. This way, Monday morning isn’t so overwhelming. You can see what needs to be done during the week, prioritize and calmly take on one task at a time.

When you wake, give yourself plenty of time to ease into the morning. Linger for a little while over that first cup of tea or coffee. Make it a ritual and use your finest china cup, your favorite mug, or something that instantly brings you pleasure.

As difficult as this may be for some of you, don’t turn on the news. Focusing on our outer world can lead us to feel frustrated, depressed or saddened. Instead, turn inward and turn on and turn up your feel good meter. Turn on some happy music. I’m not talking about some angst filled broken heart love song. No, you know the kind I’m talking about. Marry You by Bruno Mars, Happy by Pharrell Williams, or whatever it is that lights you up.

As a health coach, I advise my clients not to make a habit of eating out, or a daily Starbucks run, but go ahead and make Monday that one-day a week that you treat yourself to a latte or lunch out. Give yourself something to look forward to.

It helps to get into the practice of saying a mantra that will start the week off on the right foot. Even if you’re not feeling it, saying something like, “This week is going to be amazing,” or “Today I choose to be happy.” You decide, just make it positive and be consistent. Try out your new mantra every day for a week, and see if your outlook has changed.

And lastly, smile. Studies have shown that smiling releases dopamine and serotonin in the brain, sparking a feeling of happiness. Hard to believe, but we can feel happier by simply changing our facial expressions.

So, there you go. Wake up easy, enjoy that cup of coffee, listen to a little music, say some positive things to yourself, smile and grab yourself a latte on your way to work. And go ahead, make it a Grande.

