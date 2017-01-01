Six Hidden Causes of Chronic Illness

“I’ve been practicing holistic medicine for nearly three decades, and it still surprises me when I see patients who have been told there is no hope for them,” Dr. Nelson says. “I’ve helped so many people to recover from ‘incurable’ illnesses so it’s silly to me that people are still being given diagnoses like this. Especially when there’s so much we now know about energy medicine and how bringing the body to a state of energetic balance can do marvelous things and allow the body to heal itself naturally.”

Healing the Incurable: What Conventional Medicine Misses:

1. Infections/Infestations – Infections including viral, bacterial, fungal, and mold, are the number 1 killer worldwide. Infections and parasitic infestations are an often overlooked cause of chronic illness

2. Structural Misalignment – The brain and spinal cord are connected to all the organs of the body via spinal nerves. When a spinal vertebra becomes misaligned, it puts pressure on the nerve that it houses, instead of protecting it. This creates poor communication between the brain and organ, resulting in poor organ health and eventually, disease.

3. Nutritional Deficiencies – Most people have nutritional deficiencies, mainly because we don’t eat the way we should and our foods are grown in depleted soils. Over about 80% of the farmland soil in the US is considered sterile and heavily treated with artificial fertilizers.

4. Toxicity – The average person takes in about 14 pounds of toxins per year from food additives, preservatives, artificial food coloring and environmental sources, all of which can contribute to imbalance and chronic illness.

5. Circuits and Systems – The circuits in your body are similar to the fuses in a house, with certain organs and muscles are on the same circuit. Imbalance in one of them can cause illness in the organs, glands and muscles that are on the same circuit.

6. Trapped Emotional Energies ­– Unresolved emotions from traumatic and negative events are present in almost every case of chronic illness, Dr. Nelson says. He explains how to use a form of muscle testing called applied kinesiology to identify trapped emotions, and release them using techniques he pioneered in his book “The Emotion Code.”

