Getting Married After 50: Make It Comfortable for Everyone

Even though many senior couples decide to live together outside of marriage, there are many good reasons to tie the knot once you’re over the age of 50. Even if you don’t feel the need to publicly declare your love for each other, marriage is still a viable option with a number of benefits – from financial and legal to simply avoiding spending your retirement alone.

This is further supported by the fact that, in recent years, there has been an enormous increase in seniors’ marriage rates, especially in the case of women. Thus, late marriage can hardly be deemed as unusual anymore. So, if you and your partner happen to be considering taking on such a route, there are a few things to take into consideration to make the big day memorable and comfortable for everyone involved.

The most important thing to stick to when organizing your over-50 wedding is to do it the way you like! Chances are you already know exactly what you want, and you might also already have experience in wedding organization, which will make it significantly easier. The first thing you need to decide is whether you want to hire a planner. If you can afford it, it’s best you go for it. They will make the whole process much less stressful for you, and eventually, they might even save you some money, since they will be familiar with all the amazing deals. On the other hand, if you want to organize the event yourself, that’s also perfectly fine. You’ll just have to do some research to find the best options. When it comes to the location, there are two things you have to balance: your preference and your budget. If you still haven’t made your decision in this department, here are some great options that might give you some ideas for your wedding.

Comfortable garden wedding

A small, intimate garden wedding at your home is a perfect option for a senior couple. If you want your reception to be truly intimate and comfortable, you have to be very selective when making your guest list. If you pull this off, however, having all the people that truly matter to you is what will make your wedding a memory to cherish. Another notable thing in favor of a garden wedding is that it is probably the most affordable option out there, especially if you organize it yourself.

If your yard is not big enough for such an occasion or you’d simply prefer to take your reception elsewhere, it is still possible to have a garden wedding. For example, booking a venue in your town that is suitable for this purpose is a sound option. That way, you won’t have to worry about seating and other things that would require additional attention were you to organize your wedding reception at your home.

Beach wedding in Australia

Beach weddings are one of the most popular options for a reason; there is hardly anything more romantic than walking down the aisle with the ocean serving as the background. And what could be a better location for this than one of Australia’s sunny shores? Thus, if you want your wedding to be a bit more spectacular than a garden wedding, this is certainly worth considering.

If you’d like, you can have both the ceremony and the reception right at the beach, which would truly be a memorable experience. You just have to find the right catering services that will suit your wedding theme – for example, you can turn to a flexible kombi hire company and the issue of food and drinks will be easily solved in a stylish and unique way that will surely appeal to your guests.

Romantic Paris wedding

If you (and your guests) can afford it, why not splurge a bit more on a spectacular wedding in one of the world’s most romantic cities, Paris? If it has long been your dream to visit this marvelous place but you never got the chance, now is the perfect time – it will certainly be an experience of a lifetime to tie the knot over a breathtaking view of the Eiffel Tower.

You can invite your closest friends and relatives and have an intimate but nonetheless magnificent ceremony and reception at one of the many beautiful venues the city offers. You can easily find various wedding packages that will take care of everything for you, so that you can enjoy your stay to the maximum.

Hopefully, these ideas can serve as a source of inspiration for your big day. Regardless of whether you decide to hire a wedding planner or do all the organization yourself, your options are virtually endless. Even on a limited budget, it can be a truly meaningful experience; a day that you will fondly remember for the rest of your life.

