Curvy Women Love Kimono-Inspired Fashions

Jackets with kimono sleeves dress up any outfit. Try them with your jeans or pants to update your look.
Topshop
$120
City Chic (Plus Size)
$78
Trina Turk
$298
Tops – These tops are fun and super comfortable. Many pretty styles are available in plus sizes as well as regular sizes. A great way to add color to your wardrobe.
MICHAEL Michael Kors
$110
Tommy Bahama
$138
MICHAEL Michael Kors (Plus Size)
$99.50
Special Event Dresses – Sheer fabrics create flattering evening drama and glamor.
Patra
$198
Xscape
$178
J Kara
$238
I wear a 1x and also have a curvature. What clothes would look best on me? I can’t wear knits that only accentuate the curvature.