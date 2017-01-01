Choose a College Town For Active Retirement

Finding the perfect place to relocate once you have decided to retire can be a daunting task. In many

ways, determining where you want to live in the next stage of your life is similar to the decision a high

school senior makes when choosing a university. Just as high school graduates chose a college for the

next chapter in their youth, retirees are just as diligent when choosing where this new adventure in their

lives will begin. College towns consistently top the list of long-term destinations for retirees due to the

many benefits available to senior citizens.

A New Place to Explore

While moving can be stressful, the excitement of exploring a new town overcomes many anxieties.

Affordable senior communities make it easier on retirees to not only find a place to live, but also to

explore and enjoy community-specific events. These communities attempt to engage residents with

events and activities having the same style and amenities you would find in high-end apartment

communities. Senior communities in college towns, like Kenwood Place in Tallahassee, Florida, provide

senior residents with an active, stress-free community to call home.

Stay Physically Active

Settling into a sedate lifestyle is an easy response to entering retirement but staying physically active is

just as important. Creating a dynamic lifestyle once you’ve decided to live in a senior community is both

healthy and a great way to interact with your local community. Whether the fitness classes are located

within on-campus fitness centers or outside in public parks, retirees can choose their preferred method

and level of fitness. Colleges and universities have a diverse student body, which results in a spectrum of

fitness methods within a centralized location. Thus, if you prefer yoga, tennis or Zumba, you have a high

Stay Mentally Active

Transitioning from a constructed 40-hour work week to an immediately unstructured reality of life can

be a daunting task for many new retirees. However, moving to a college town can minimize the abrupt

changes one can feel when entering this new stage of their life. One perk college towns offer retirees is

the opportunity to continue their education at nearby institutions. For example, Florida State University

(FSU) in Tallahassee offers non-degree seeking students the opportunity to audit classes. Residents who

live within walking or a short driving distance from FSU can audit classes or even attend guest lectures.

There are also many part-time job opportunities if seniors wish to be active in their community. In 2009,

the Journal of Occupation Health Psychology published a study that supported the claim that retirees

with part-time jobs had a reduced risk of health issues including high blood pressure and heart disease.

Health as a Top Priority

Access to top-notch healthcare facilities and hospitals is at the top of attractive benefits of taking up

residence in a college town. The variety of medical programs due to the wide range of doctors and

research facilities on and around campus make these towns a desirable destination for seniors. Whether

someone is seeking treatment for arthritis or assistance for respiratory issues, seniors should be able to find a nearby medical professional suited to treat them. If there’s one thing that puts families at ease, it is the knowledge that their parents or grandparents have access and proximity to the best possible healthcare.

Senior-specific housing near universities have grown exponentially as more retirees decide to move to college towns. College communities provide an environment that facilitates exploration and maintenance of physical and mental health. Once retirees begin to participate in activities offered by both the college and senior residential community, they may end up with a more packed schedule than the college students.

