Caution During Menopause Can Avert Vision Problems Later

Menopause is not just about going low on estrogens, having hot flashes or low libido. It’s also the time to consider the risk of glaucoma which is extremely common in women going through menopause. Research says that low estrogen levels are the main reason for poor vision in middle-aged women. You may not know that menopause could have such a substantial effect on your eyesight but the fact that menopause is a holistic state and has its effect on almost all the parts of the body.

Here are 3 eye diseases which affect women during menopause:

Cataracts

It is the cloudy patch that develops in the lens of the eye which obstructs your vision. This is the most common vision problem in women over age 50 and is the main cause of blindness all over the world. After menopause women are at a higher risk of developing cataracts. It is seen that 58% of all cataract cases are women. Cataracts are small in middle ages women and by the time women touch 60 the cataract steals most of their vision.

Symptoms of cataract are:

Seeing halos around lights

Yellowing colors

Sensitivity to light

Increased difficulty with vision

Clouded vision

Frequent change in eyeglasses or contact lens prescription.

Glaucoma

When the optic nerve in the eye is damaged and worsens over time it is called Glaucoma and is the second biggest reason of blindness. The risk of glaucoma increases rapidly after age 40.

Symptoms of Glaucoma

Sudden loss of sight

Nausea and vomiting

Headache and eye pain

Blurred vision

Dry eyes

When the eyes are incapable of making enough tears or if tears evaporate very quickly the condition is called dry eyes. The eyes dry out and become inflamed and cause irritation. 61% of women in their menopausal period suffer from dry eyes.

How to prevent the risk of eye disease during and after menopause?

Visit an ophthalmologist to get an eye exam yearly once. Keeping your health in check by exercising regularly, eating right and maintaining the level of estrogens in your body to prevent the risk of eye disease. Aging increases the risk for several eye diseases hence it is important to take utmost care of your eyesight as there is nothing more valuable than the gift of sight.

