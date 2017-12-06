Can You Find Family Information You Need in A Emergency?

Will you have the responsibility of a parent or for anyone who is the financial or household manager of a relationship? If so, will that information be passed on when it’s needed?

A good friend of mine knew that her husband was dying, but she was totally unprepared for her own emotional reactions, which influenced her ability to function. A successful businesswoman in her own right, she was paralyzed when it came to the simple task of going to the bank and opening a checking account for the estate. Everyday tasks became formidable: Food shopping and going to the cleaners became major events. She even was challenged to go out of the house.

Her story is not unusual.

According to a Harvard Medical School publication, “Up to 50% of widows and widowers have symptoms typical of major depression during the first few months after a spouse’s death … A 2006 review noted that 15% of people are depressed at the one-year mark.”

A written record of important information will give survivors and executors the confidence to face the future in an organized manner, and to help navigate through many unknowns.

What should be recorded?

Desired funeral arrangements including if a prepaid plan exists or not, anatomical gifts, the reception, calling hours, the obituary, appointing a house manager, what happens at the funeral home and with clergy

Whom to call and when upon death

Where to get money to pay bills; how to transfer money from investments to a checkbook; who should handle this in the future

Investment accounts, reports, and advisors

Legal papers and evaluations you might need later

Location of paid and unpaid bills – especially taxes

Financial information including sources of income, assets and current and recurring bills

Professionals to meet with – attorney, accountant, and any other professional advisors

Information about checking, credit, and ATM card accounts – which to cancel and/or transfer to another name and which not to and why

Lease data for car and phones

Whom to call for insurance that is carried for life, auto, medical and possibly long-term care and personal liability

Medical data – the names and phone numbers of doctors and medications

Whom to contact for home and appliance repairs – contact numbers and records of appliance models and serial numbers

Information on your house – the location of important papers such as house purchase, deed, alarm code, the location of emergency shutoffs and who has keys to the house

And while computer and software passwords are obviously important, so are the answers to security questions and how to get help for both your hardware and software problems

