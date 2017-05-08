    • Best Exercise Wear for Women Over 50

    Dianne Morris | 3 Comments |

    *Last update: January 24, 2017

    I think it’s time I bought some new workout clothes! My standards are looking a bit dingy and definitely not inspiring. New fabrics and styles have been invented especially designed for support, maximum flexibility and strong wash-ability. The styles look fashionable (in that girl jock kind of way) which makes me feel more current. Maybe I’ll even work out more!

    Bras – Strong support with comfort and flexibility is much better with the especially designed styles. They have wider, more comfortable straps, smooth seams, and durable, breathable fabrics. Danskin’s were originally developed for dancers and they have a long history of durability and comfort.

    Bottoms – Pants should be designed for ease of movement. You can choose from styles which are loose-fitting for comfort or form-fitting styles for support.

    Tops – Several different tops are important to have. They’re much nicer to wear than old worn out t-shirts. It’s good to have a wardrobe of tops for different temperatures, activities and locations. Choose a color you love and you’ll feel better wearing it.

    Cover-ups  An attractive washable cover-up gives you much more flexibility on the way to and from the gym to do shopping or run errands. You can also deal with changing weather if you workout outdoors.

    Shoes – The right shoes become more important over 50.  I think Merrill shoes are perfect for women’s feet after 50. They’re lightweight, yet strong with good support. They have a roomy toe box with extra comfort for bunions, corns or any foot problems. They also have mesh inserts to breathe so feet don’t get too hot. A very wide choice of colors are available. Women rave about them in reviews.

    sports1Nike
    MORE INFO    		 sports2Wacoal
    MORE INFO    		 sports3Chantelle
    MORE INFO
    sport4Nike
    MORE INFO    		 sport5Zella
    MORE INFO    		 sport6Zella
    MORE INFO
    sport7Zella
    MORE INFO    		 sport8Under Armour
    MORE INFO    		 sport9Under Armour
    MORE INFO
    sports4Adidas
    MORE INFO    		 sports5Patagonia
    MORE INFO    		 sports6Zella
    MORE INFO
    sports7Merrell
    MORE INFO    		 aw14Merrell
    MORE INFO    		 aw15Merrell
    MORE INFO

    Article by: Dianne Morris

    As a designer and entrepreneur, products for women have always been my focus. We women over 50 want to examine our lives and to connect with each other. At ZestNow.com I want to gather useful information and inspiration for this new phase of life.

