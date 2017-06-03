Best Books for Women Over 50 – Part II

This is our second installment of books by ZestNow authors. They are all fascinating reading for women over 50. All these wonderful books are offered on Amazon.com. (Click HERE for part one.)

*When you click through to Amazon from our website, a very small portion of your Amazon purchases goes towards ZestNow.com so we can continue to bring you more information and inspiration for women 50 and forward. The writers receive their full payments. Thank you to all our readers and writers for your support!

In this book, Mitzi Beach gives a voice to the most powerful generation that’s ever lived in America. Just as this generation shaped America as teenagers, as young adults, and as middle-aged parents, Mitzi believes that we can shape America once again. As the Boomers shift into retirement, they once again must find their POWER as a group and create change in our society by using our SMARTS.

What if someone told you that you could discover the source of all your problems and address them head-on? How about if they told you that reconstructing your attitude would actually change your life? Author Jude Bijou combines contemporary psychology and ancient spiritual wisdom to provide a revolutionary theory of human behavior that will help you do just that.

This book offers effective methods for transforming passive-aggression into healthy assertiveness to communicate in constructive ways through eight keys: Recognize Your Hidden Anger; Reconnect Your Emotions to Your Thoughts; Listen to Your Body; Set Healthy Boundaries; Communicate Assertively; Interact Using Mindfulness; Disable the Enabler; and Problem-Solve for Better Outcomes. Hands-on exercises are featured, enabling readers to better understand themselves.

Through the clear instructions and simple exercises, you will gain a solid foundation of this time-tested ancient practice, and get the results you want. Mindfulness Meditation Made Simple explains the exact meditation techniques in an easy-to-follow process. It then gives you tips for enhancing your practice.

Hop into your minivan and get ready to cruise through the crazies of Suburbia! Humorist Stacey Gustafson makes an entertaining tour guide in Are You Kidding Me?, a brash, voyeuristic peek inside the topsy-turvy world of suburban motherhood, midlife madness, and all points in between. If you’ve ever called SWAT on a neighbor, faked a heart attack in church, or pulled your hair out while questioning the sanity of your family, Stacey’s tongue-in-cheek brand of humor will resonate with you. Enjoy the ride and don’t forget to fasten your seat belt.

