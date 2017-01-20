    • Annette Bening on Her Movie, “20th Century Women”

    Dianne Morris
    20th-c-women

    Set in 1979, Annette Bening is Dorothea, a women living with the issues of being a woman and a loving mother in a confusing new era. She’s warm, bright and trying to be “with-it,” while attempting to raise her teen age son after divorce.  She’s  laid back and funny but also uptight and quirky.  You’ll enjoy the music and cultural references.  The director, Mike Mills, gives depth to the story with some photos and home movies of  earlier 20th century family life.  He makes Dorothea come alive as a spirited woman living in time we can remember.

    A clip from the movie is also included below.

    Article by: Dianne Morris

    As a designer and entrepreneur, products for women have always been my focus.

