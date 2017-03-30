A Younger Looking Face – What Are My Options?

Have you been looking for a solution to give your face a fresh look at this years’ summer events? For women over 50, facial treatments can make you look 5-10 years younger – just in time for your son’s college graduation party or your granddaughter’s wedding. Summer is coming and that means graduations, weddings and family reunions. This summer, show family and friends your age is not defined by a number.

Facial Aging… What Can I Do?

Most Plastic Surgeons agree, “One of the biggest concerns that women face in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond is the loss of facial volume.” What does this actually mean? Facial fat deposits diminish and shift as you get older which leads to hollow cheeks, loose skin, and sagging. Once round cheeks become flatter, the extra skin can hang unattractively. Compounding these issues are changes in your skin, including loss of elasticity. When skin loses its elasticity it isn’t tight and able to stretch anymore, becoming thinner and weaker. These age-related changes can leave your face looking a bit deflated instead of full and fresh like it once was. Facial aging can be disconcerting, but you have both surgical and non-surgical options to revitalize and rejuvenate your face this summer.

1. Surgical Lift

The gold standard in anti-aging treatments for women over 50, surgical facelifts are one of the most effective options for looking younger. Because every face ages differently, there are a variety of different surgical facial lift solutions. Which lift is right for you? Dr. Vivian Hernandez, a plastic surgeon practicing plastic surgery of the face in Boca Raton explains, “The debate between a facelift and a mini-facelift all comes down to scope. A mini-facelift is less extensive and is typically used on patients in their 40’s and early 50’s who want rejuvenation, but don’t yet need a full facelift. Patients with sagging neck skin often combine a neck lift with their facelift procedure. We have so many options available to make patients look and feel younger. Talk with a board certified plastic surgeon about your options.”

Here are some different surgical lift options. Keep in mind, it is optimal to ask your plastic surgeon which solution is right for you:

2. Facelift

A facelift lifts facial skin and includes repositioning and tightening of the underlying face and neck muscles. Unlike a mini or lower facelift, the full facelift may also include surgery of the eyelids and brow. The surgeon makes incisions around the ear. Face and neck muscles are tightened and repositioned and any excess skin is removed. This surgery for women over 50 can make you look 10-15 years younger.

Dr. Hernandez recommends about 2 weeks off of work with at least 3-4 weeks before a big summer event for recovery. Facelifts can be combined with fat grafting, dermal fillers, and other facial rejuvenation treatments.

3. Mini-Facelift

The mini-facelift is just like a traditional facelift, but it concentrates on the lower 2/3 of the face. This option is ideal for younger patients (women in their 40s and early 50s) that want rejuvenation, but that don’t yet need a full facelift. Recovery often takes 2 weeks.

4. Neck Lift

Although it can be performed on its own, with Dr. Hernandez a neck lift is usually included with a facelift. A traditional facelift includes tightening of the neck, but patients with a great deal of excess neck skin may need more work done on the neck for optimal results. Neck lifts as a stand-alone procedure are most commonly performed on men, but some women may need the surgery as well. Dr. Hernandez typically recommends a recovery period of 1-2 weeks for neck lift surgery.

5. Dermal Fillers and Fat Grafting

Facial volume loss plays a big role in the aging process. A facelift does an excellent job tightening loose facial muscles, reducing the amount and severity of wrinkles, and removing excess skin. When Dr. Hernandez performs a facelift some facial volume is restored due to the repositioning of the muscles. To further amplify this, the doctor may use dermal fillers and fat grafting to restore lost volume in the face. Dermal fillers use injected solutions (like hyaluronic acid) to restore volume while fat grafting uses fat from other areas of the body. Fillers will need to be reapplied on occasion while fat grafting is semi-permanent.

“When performing an injection of the dermal filler, Voluma XC, I am able to gently shape the cheek and plump it up. I am always aesthetically conscious of the cheeks’ natural loss of volume. The deeper injection of Voluma enables me to achieve a fuller restoration of that lost volume. Voluma is a valuable new aesthetic treatment, and I am pleased to include it in my portfolio of injectables as I seek to restore volume to the cheeks and return some of that natural contour and robust vitality to the face.” – Dr. Hernandez

6. Prevention… Both Before and After Treatment

While surgical lifts and fillers can do an excellent job at reversing many of the signs of facial aging, there is quite a bit you can do, on your own, to slow the hands of time. These strategies can help you to prevent many signs of facial aging and to keep your skin looking its best long after your facial rejuvenation treatment.

Use Sunscreen– Sun damage is a major cause of skin aging. Wear sunscreen daily to reduce brown spots, age spots, etc. Sunscreen can also help to prevent premature wrinkling. Wear a minimum of SPF 15, even on days when you don’t plan on spending time in the sun.

Act Quickly- When you start noticing skin problems, take action. Early treatment can keep problems from getting worse. In many cases properly timed treatments like facial fillers and skin care facials can help delay more extensive procedures .

Stop Smoking– Smoking is one of the worst things you can do for your skin. It causes reduced circulation (blood flow) to the face and leads to premature wrinkling and reduced levels of collagen. Your face (and your entire body) will thank you for it.

Summer’s social calendar is coming up soon and now is the time to start getting ready. You don’t have to be the bride or graduate to look your best. Find out if these are the right solutions for you.

Dr. Vivian Hernandez

photo credit: michaeljung/Shutterstock

