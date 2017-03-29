7 Tips – Eliminate Your Menopause Hot Flashes

Menopause is an inevitable stage for all women. You finally stops ovulating and your menstrual periods cease. The time of its onset can be different in women due to a variety of factors but most women enter menopause as they approach their fifties. Menopause comes with its own share of symptoms such as mood swings, night sweats, and hot flashes.

The most bothersome might be hot flashes. Sudden bouts of heat engulf you causing immense discomfort for a little while. However, they can be minimized through improved lifestyle, diet, menopause supplements or medication.

So what are hot flashes? These instances of immense heat and warmth of skin run through the body causing massive discomfort. Sometimes, they may be accompanied by night sweats and a flushed face. During menopause they are mainly caused by hormonal changes although factors like smoking and drinking alcohol can also trigger them. Even though they appear for a split second, they cause a lot of discomfort. Solutions are needed. Some of the remedies you can try include:

1. Wearing loose clothes

Hot flashes can be caused by wearing tight clothes. When you wear tight clothes, your body will get too hot causing your blood vessels to dilate in order to help you cool down. It is this cooling that culminates in the hot flashes you experience. This is why you should try to wear clothes that are not too tight in order to reduce the amount of heat accumulating on your body. The clothes should also be easy to remove.

2. Use menopause supplements

Thanks to innovations, you can now access menopause supplements that help do away with all those menopause symptoms that are haunting you. The good thing with these products is that they are made from natural products and as such they will have no side effects. A supplement containing vitamin E, for instance, will help you kill hot flashes. If you are experiencing hot flashes, you can try vitamin E containing menopause supplements to see if they eradicate them.

3. Practice yoga

According to research, controlled breathing done for around fifteen minutes will help reduce the occurrence of hot flashes. This can be done through yoga as it allows you to relax and focus on your breathing. In addition, yoga will help clear your stress and anxieties which are also factors that trigger hot flashes. Even if you cannot do yoga, try to keep still for at least 30 minutes a day in order to relieve stress that may cause those menaces.

4. Cool the flash before it happens

Experts have found that if you place ice on your neck whenever you feel a flush coming, you will be able to prevent it from actualizing. Thus, if it is possible, always have a small bag with ice by your bedside in order to stop hot flashes in their tracts. You can also keep drinking cold drinks.

5. Undergo hormone replacement therapy

In the medical field, this procedure can be permanently get rid of hormones that cause the menopause symptoms. With this procedure, you may never have to experience the bad experience of hot flashes, night sweats and other effects that come with menopause. It 67will however cost you a small fortune and may have lethal side effects.

6. Avoid spicy foods, alcohol and smoking

These items have been known to trigger hot flashes. This is why you should probably steer clear of them during menopause.

7. Eat more fruits and vegetables

Diet offers a solution to almost all troubles. Hot flashes are no different. A diet of foods rich in fiber may help avert hot flashes.

Menopause Hot Flashes: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

