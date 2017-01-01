6 Foolproof Success Strategies For Women Over 50

While the age of 50 used to mark the beginning of retirement and slowing down, today’s women are using the second half of their lives to accomplish even more.Women over 50 realize that times have changed. A long time ago it meant that it was time to shift gears and proceed in an orderly fashion directly into the slow lane of life. Not anymore!

For today’s woman, their years up until this point have simply been building experience to live the dream life and to really be in control of their own happiness. However, that requires having the right tools and using them correctly. For women who want to make the dream come true this year, they should focus on 6 “S” words that can help bring balance and really flesh out their happiness.

Sisterhood

No matter what age you are, you need a circle of people that you can confide in and who push you to be your best. When it comes to professional colleagues, be sure that you pick people who are highly successful and know how to open doors. When it comes to your personal friends, make sure that they are people that you trust, who can make time for you when you need it and are always there with an ear or a shoulder. It’s a two-way street, so make sure that you get back anything you give for a healthy friendship.

Shed

While most of us spend so much time trying to accumulate things, whether they are material items, achievements or what have you, it can be at least equally important to get rid of the things that aren’t doing us any good. This can be the junk that’s cluttering your home, the time put into low-reward activities like clubs that you don’t really want to attend, or even sometimes people who are nothing but a drag on you. Don’t let the things you don’t need slow you down. Cut the weight and be able to move free and easy.

Scream! (Privately, of course)

This may sound childish at first, but everybody need a release valve to get rid of excess tension. It’s important that you keep your composure during times of business, but when the world is weighing on you and you feel like you can’t take it anymore, find a private spot (hopefully one quiet enough that people won’t think you need the police!) and scream your heart out. You will find that this is very good at getting out a lot of frustration, and you’ll be able to resume your day in a calm and collected way.

Sanctuary

This may be your scream spot, but it should be used for much more than just that. We all need a quiet place that we can be with ourselves and reflect and recharge. It can be anyplace. It may be your bedroom, or a quiet little spot in a park that only you know about. Maybe even your car. Anyplace that you aren’t likely to be disturbed and where you are able to let those nagging little troubles float away. When I was in the middle of my congressional run and needed to get away, I would go sit on a bench at Carl Schultz Park in Manhattan to get away from it all. Sanctuary leads to stress reduction.

Savor (the moment)

While you have a lot of years ahead of you, and you reminisce about all that’s come before, it’s important to be present in the now and not lose sight of the moment. Don’t get so caught up in the glory days of old that you let what’s happening now fade into insignificance. Even if you’re up to your eyeballs in work, enjoy the precious moments you have with your kids or grandkids on family night and put the smartphone away.

Silliness!

While we’ve all heard that laughter is the best medicine, not enough of us actually take that advice. You may think that you are too overcome by worrying about work or something else to let loose and laugh, but that is exactly what you should do sometimes. Some people may feel like this is irresponsible, but sometimes a good night out with your girlfriends or even just watching a good comedy is all you need to reset and get back on the right track.

Perhaps the best thing you can take away from all of this is that striving for balance and reaching out to others are the best things you can do when you’re trying to achieve and sustain your dream life.

