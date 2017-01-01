6 Calming Tips to Beat Stress for the Holidays

Haunted by Ghosts of Christmas Past?

Do you dread the coming holiday season? For many people, the holidays are fraught with emotion. Whether it’s trudging through mealtime with a dysfunctional family or the feelings of loss and loneliness experienced when the holidays are spent alone, these can be stressful times that can be disruptive to your body, your emotions and your routines.

People frequently sense that they are somehow burdened by their past emotions, but they don’t seem to know how to get over them. Life can be difficult and emotions can sometimes feel overwhelming.

Sometimes, for reasons that we do not yet understand, emotions do not process completely. In these cases, instead of simply experiencing the emotion and then moving on, the energy of the emotion somehow becomes “trapped” within the physical body. So instead of moving beyond your angry moment, or a temporary bout with grief or depression, this negative emotional energy can remain within your body, potentially causing significant physical and emotional stress.

Remember in the story “A Christmas Carol” how Scrooge is visited by the Ghost of Christmas Past, who takes him on a tour of the parts of his life that led to him become an angry, miserly man? Emotions we carry from upsetting things we have experienced amount to our own “Ghosts of Christmas Past.”

Whether it’s grief over the loss of a loved one, or unresolved feelings from past family conflicts, it’s no surprise that the holidays often bring trapped emotions to the surface. Fortunately there are tools available to identify and release trapped emotions, and steps we can take to better care for ourselves and head off and defuse family conflicts. Here are six tips help make your holidays less stressful:

Plan ahead and be flexible about your expectations. Think about your plans for the upcoming holidays. Everyone else has expectations and sometimes they won’t match with yours. Plan for spontaneity. If you allow the plans that others have to be a part of what brings you joy, you’ll have more fun as everyone shares ideas and activities. Be the one who makes the holidays fun for others and it will be more joyful for you.

Be aware of what your body needs. This includes healthy food, plenty of water, rest and exercise. So don’t throw your routines out the window when you’re on vacation. Get plenty of exercise so you’ll feel good. Continue eating healthy. You’ll feel better about yourself if you’re really taking care of your body!

Decide to take care of yourself emotionally. You may need specific things such as the emotional support of a spouse, a lunch date with a friend or even just some time alone. Decide how busy you want to be — or not be! Say “no” to trying to do too much if it interferes with your health, family time or if it feels like it’ll cause too much stress for you.

Communicate with love. If you’re feeling stressed by interactions with family or others, take a breather. You might go outside for a few minutes to get some fresh air. Be kind to everyone, including yourself. Give hugs. Make sure you’re not overreacting. None of us communicate perfectly. Try to see what others really mean, not just what they say. Give them the benefit of the doubt because it’s likely no offense was meant. Ask for clarification and react appropriately, with kindness, love and forgiveness. Some people really don’t have a handle on their behavior, but it doesn’t have to affect how you feel or become your problem.

Choose Your Emotions: Most people have this mistaken belief that our emotions choose us; that we are at the mercy of whatever emotions we tend to start feeling. But the reality of it is, no matter what the circumstance is, we are always choosing our own emotions. It’s important to recognize that fact. You don’t always have control over what happens to you, but you can choose to respond proactively.

Identify and release trapped emotions: Emotional baggage from past negative and traumatic events can cause us to make wrong assumptions and react emotionally; it also contributes to anxiety, depression and most forms of illness. Go to EmotionCodeGift.com and download the free Emotion Code eBook. Read it to learn how to find and release your trapped emotions. If you need assistance, you can contact a Certified Emotion Code Practitioner and schedule a session to release your trapped emotions by visiting HealersLibrary.com/Global-Practitioner-Map .

Getting rid of your trapped emotions can help you to overcome the ghosts of your past and bring new life to your marriage, family, and other relationships. Doing so will likely be the best holiday gift you could ever give yourself and others around you because of how you can feel when the negativity is gone. Freeing yourself from trapped emotions opens your heart to joy…where you can feel security, love, contentment, gratitude, and motivated to create the life that you have always wanted.

Dr. Nelson’s bestselling book, “The Emotion Code,” provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body’s healing power. Download a free copy at www.EmotionCodeGift.com.

