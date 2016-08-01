6 Best Non-Surgical Treatments for a Quick Lift

It’s another year on the calendar. Maybe it’s time to put your focus back on yourself. Perking up your look for a quick lift can help you feel confident, rejuvenated, and beautiful.

Injectable Treatments for a Non-Surgical Lift

Whether you’re unhappy with some aging signs or you want a quick pick-me-up in time for an upcoming event, you don’t have to go through a surgical face lift, a laser rejuvenation or chemical peel treatment. You can have instant results, the kind that only injectables can provide. These treatments work quickly, perfect for when you need a boost and you want it quickly and easily. Used together, fillers like Juvederm and botulinum toxins like Botox can smooth away wrinkles, lift sagging skin, and rejuvenate the entire face. It’s like a facelift, but more subtle and without the recovery time.

Dr. Pradeep K. Sinha, an Atlanta area plastic surgeon, explains, “As the face ages, it loses volume which leads to wrinkling, sagging, and other signs of facial aging. This process starts young, even in the 20s, but becomes more noticeable in the 50s, 60s, and beyond. Fillers allow us to restore that lost volume, reversing the signs of aging. Dermal fillers and injectable treatments can come to the rescue when your anti-aging night cream is no longer doing the trick and providing the results you want. They are the next step in an anti-aging skin care routine.”

Here are a few great injectable options that your doctor might use for a quick boost:

1. Botox is a wrinkle fighting powerhouse used on lines and wrinkles caused by overactive facial muscles. It temporarily blocks nerve impulses to specific areas allowing muscles to relax and wrinkles to fade. This treatment is highly effective on lines between the brow and crow’s feet. It has been in use for decades and is very safe and highly effective.

2. Juvederm is a hyaluronic acid or HA (a natural protein found in your body) filler that can last for up to year with a single treatment. It is a smooth gel that is very similar to the natural consistency of facial tissue for a very subtle and natural look. Juvederm is perfect for filling in fine lines across the face and adding volume to areas like the lips. It can also be used to fill in scars and other depressions in the skin.

3. Restylane and Perlane may be the solution for deep wrinkles. Dr. Sinha often uses these fillers to fill in deep smile lines and laugh lines.

4. Sculptra stimulates the skin to produce more collagen, Sculptra provides the boost your skin needs to regenerate itself. This treatment is one of the longest lasting available and can help to redefine your facial structure and providing contouring you likely haven’t seen since your 20s or30s.

5. Juvederm Voluma is the only filler FDA approved to correct age related volume loss in the mid-facial areas. It is injected in the deep layers of the skin to restore volume loss in the cheeks. Juvederm Voluma has become popular because it requires no downtime and, like all HA fillers, Juvederm Voluma is completely reversible.

6. “Liquid Facelift” While each of the injectable treatments is often used to treat certain problem areas, they can also become a powerful anti-aging treatment when used in conjunction with each other. This treatment, also referred to as a ‘Liquid Facelift’, uses various injectable products, like Botox or Juvederm, to create ‘facelift results’, without surgery. Wrinkles fade away, volume is restored, and years can disappear in just one treatment. Dr. Sinha explains, “In the hands of an expert injector a liquid facelift can transform the face.

The best results come from an injector with a lot of experience and a firm understanding of facial anatomy which will guide them in choosing the right products for each area of the face. Dr. Sinha advises, “Choose your provider carefully for results you’ll love.”

Curious about a these treatments? Here are a few reasons to try one according to Dr. Sinha.

1. Practically Instant Results – When you go in for an injectable there is no need to wait around to see your results. You should see a noticeable difference immediately or quickly after the treatment. A few injectables do need a bit of time to develop into the final results. (Botox takes a couple of days.)

2. Very Little Time is Needed– These treatments typically take less than an hour and once you’re done, there is no need to take time off from every day activities. You can head back to work or get back to your errands. (Some fair skin may show a little bruising at the injection site. This can usually be concealed with makeup.)

3. An Affordable Solution to Aging– Injectables can be quite long lasting and effective, making them a great option for lower expense compared to true surgical methods. Depending on the products used, one treatment can sometimes last up to a year or longer.

Best of all, you can achieve facelift results without the time and expense necessary for surgery.

Read More: 6 Treatments to Look Younger – No Surgery

Scultra – The New Non-Surgical Facelift

by:Dr. Pradeep Sinha

photo credit: Michael Zhang) |Dreamstime.com

Share This Article!