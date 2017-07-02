5 Things To Never Do With Your Daughter-in-Law

Be “helpful” around their house

No woman wants to be viewed or perceived as though she is a horrible housekeeper, even if she herself knows she is. As much as you want to help your daughter-in-law or your son, this is not your house, nor is it up to you to fix things. If neither your son nor your daughter-in-law have an issue with the way things are, then in all likelihood it is something the two of them agree on, and it is the way they choose to live. If either one of them is not all right with what is going on in their house, it is up to that person to address it with the other. It is a marital issue. Do not make it a mother-in-law issue.

3. Assume You Know Your Son

As much as you knew your son at one time, he is an adult now and many things about him—what he likes, doesn’t like, wants, and doesn’t want—have changed. Yes, the core, basic person is likely still there, but so many aspects of a person change as they gain more life experience. Also remember you “know” him as a son—as a child. Your daughter-in-law knows him as a man. These are two different components of the same person. This is when you have to trust your son. Trust that he has kept those things you view as important and of value. If he didn’t, it may have nothing to do with your daughter-in-law. It may have been his choice well before they were together. Sometimes we do not see the changes as clearly until after our child is married, but that does not necessarily mean his wife caused him to change.

4. Drop by

No one likes surprises, especially your daughter-in-law. Whenever you take the risk of “dropping by”—whatever the reason—you risk upsetting the other person. If you think about it, of course she would be upset. She and your son may be in the middle of completing a project, dealing with the kids, having an argument, or whatever the case may be. Or if she is home alone, she may be enjoying some quiet time, in the middle of something she has wanted to do for a long time, or getting the kids ready to walk out the door. When you stop by you catch her off guard and put her in an awkward position. It can feel as though you are being disrespectful of her time and disrespectful of her. Always call and ask her when would be a good time to stop by. Be considerate of your daughter-in-law’s boundaries.

5. React in a challenging way

Although at one time or another your DIL may be rude and inconsiderate (and believe me, there is no reason that justifies her treating you this way), but telling her so by confronting or challenging her will only make her dig her heels in and stand her ground—even if she knows she is wrong. Everyone wants to save face. Your daughter-in-law is no different. If you feel your daughter-in-law has slighted you in some way there are better, softer ways of letting her know and getting the situation rectified. If you’ve been slighted the goal is to fix things between the two of you and make things better. Confronting her is not the answer. Saying nothing is not the answer either. There are ways, though, to talk with her to let her know how she is impacting you which will make the situation between you better, and the two of you closer.