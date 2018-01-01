5 Aging Beauty Issues No One Really Talks About

Most women spend their mid-years panicking about aging and experimenting with many cosmetic products in order to slow the inevitable process. By the time they turn 60 they finally accept their wrinkles and other signs of aging and learn to appreciate them. But that doesn’t mean that you should give up on your beauty routine and stop taking care of your skin, in fact, there are certain simple things you can do that will emphasize your natural beauty, as you grow older.

First and most important thing is to realize that there are no magic wands and tricks to make your skin look younger in no time. As with everything else, it takes time and you have to work for it. There are no cosmetic products that can magically erase wrinkles and make you look forever young. You have to accept your aging skin and start caring about it the right way to keep it healthy.

Keep your body healthy

In order to keep your skin healthy, you should first pay attention to what you do with your body. You should embrace exercising (low-impact low-risk workouts, walking, cycling, etc.), alter your eating habits, opt for natural cosmetic and skin care products and after all that comes your beauty routine. All in all, you should cleanse your body from the inside before you start changing your beauty and makeup routine.

Stay hydrated to keep your skin healthy

Hydration is the key to healthy skin! It cleanses your body from the toxins and gives your skin elasticity that gets lost with aging. If you happen to forget to hydrate, you should find a way to inspire yourself and drink more water. Also, you can put fruit and vegetable in it to change the flavor and make it more fun. If you put lemon in water and drink every morning, not only it will help cleanse your body but it will also help burn abdominal fats.

Speaking of lemon juice, vitamin C that can be found in it can be very helpful. It will strengthen your immune system and help rejuvenate your skin. You should avoid vitamin supplements and intake vitamin C with organic fruits and vegetables, i.e. with your particular diet.

Take proper care of your aging skin

It is very important to change and adjust your makeup techniques and products, as you get older because, well, your skin is changing and some makeup looks are simply too much for an elegant senior.

Take proper care of your aging skin

It is very important to change and adjust your makeup techniques and products, as you get older because, well, your skin is changing and some makeup looks are simply too much for an elegant senior.

Protecting your skin, regularly exfoliating and cleansing it is crucial to make it look healthy and blooming at any age and gives you a great base to apply makeup on. Spending a lot of money on expensive beauty products won’t make any difference and it won’t show unless your skin is healthy and nourished.

Subtle makeup with an accent on your eyes

Avoid wearing too much makeup; instead, use subtle tones and light powders. Due to hormones change your eyebrows and lashes sparse and if you’ve over-tweezed your brows when you were young chances are that you’ve caused damage to the eyebrow follicles, making it harder for hairs to grow back. Thick and strong eyelashes and eyebrows will make you appear much younger; therefore investing in false lashes is a must! Nowadays quality eyelash extension prices are pretty affordable that makes them a great option and a smart investment. They make a huge difference and put an accent on your eyes, its shape and color instead of wrinkles around them.

Replace cosmetic products for gentle and age-appropriate ones

If you have sensitive and dry skin, you know how problematic it gets, as you grow a little older. Especially if you spent too much time tanning, or didn’t take proper care when you were younger. Instead of buying the most expensive anti-aging cream, it is better to replace your old cosmetic products with natural ones, use gentle cleansing and abrasion to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells and age-appropriate moisturizers to make your skin smooth and soft.

