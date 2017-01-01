“3 Generations” – Susan Sarandon’s Latest Movie For Your Watch List

I’m alway interested in the movies featuring Susan Sarandon. For one thing, she’s an accomplished , emotionally believable actress. But in addition, she chooses such interesting films which so often speak to women’s lives. She’s been taking us through the years, from our teenage days to now.

3 GENERATIONS tells the stirring and touching story of three generations of a family living under one roof in New York as they deal with the life-changing transformation by one that ultimately affects them all. Ray (Elle Fanning) is a teenager who has struggled with the body assigned to him at birth and is determined to start transitioning. His single mother, Maggie (Naomi Watts), must track down Ray’s biological father (Tate Donovan) to get his legal consent to allow Ray’s transition. Dolly (Susan Sarandon), Ray’s lesbian grandmother is having a hard time accepting that she now has a grandson. They must each confront their own identities and learn to embrace change and their strength as a family in order to ultimately find acceptance and understanding.

Directed & Co-Written By: Gaby Dellal

Co-Written by: Nikole Beckwith

Produced by: Dorothy Berwin, Gaby Dellal, Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf

Starring: Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning, Susan Sarandon, Sam Trammell, Linda Emond and Tate Donovan

