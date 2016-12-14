    • 12 Best Special Event Dresses for Women Over 50

    Dianne Morris | 5 Comments |
    special occasion main

    Last Update: November 2016

    Choosing a dress for that big special occasion has never been easy. The dress should flatter the wearer and yet be just right, and special enough, for the event. After 50, we think about styles to flatter our arms, our figures, our legs. Keeping all this in mind, we’ve reviewed special event dresses and selected these 12 beautiful and stylish winners.

    Dresses for Cocktail Parties, Formal Dinners, Events or Weddings for Women Over 50

    These dresses would be winners for all these events. You could also choose many of them for your role as beautiful and proud mother-of-the bride or mother-of-the groom.

    spo1Komarov
    Slinky and with a hint of shine, this dress glides over curves while offering extra coverage with a sheer overlay.    		 Eliza J
    This dress has an interesting combination of fabric and textures. Very slimming cut, too.    		 spo2Rickie Freeman for Teri Jon
    How beautiful is this cranberry taffeta number? Shirt dresses are very on-trend this year, and this piece is perfect for your holiday celelbrations.

    so3Pisarro Nights
    A stunning beaded masterpiece with a torso-slimming drop-waist cut. Available in several different colors.

    		dress1Pisarro Nights
    This beaded mock two-piece has just the right amount of glitz, comfort, and coverage.
    spo4Adrianna Papell
    Sparkle all night without revealing too much with this stunning sequin mesh gown.
    Adrianna Papell
    The elegant draping of this gown showcases all the right curves while also being forgiving around the midsection.    		 dress2Adrianna Papell
    Steal the show with this slinky, sexy blue number.    		 spo6Ralph Lauren
    Simple and sexy, this black dress is incredibly slimming for the waist and made of comfortable jersey cotton.

    sp1Adrianna Papell
    A lovely floral print is the perfect choice for spring and summer events.

    		 spo7Eliza J
    Black and gold is a winning combination, and this hi-low gown is a perfect balance between “black tie” and “cocktail party.”

    spo8Eliza J
    If you’re looking for color, wow the crowd in this gorgeous emerald gown. Ample coverage and a slimming waistline will make you the belle of the ball.

    More tips on looking great at an event:

    How to Make Bare Legs Prettier After 50

    Look Your Party Best in Evening Makeup

    Comfort Shoes for Evening Wear

    Note: It would be wonderful to have a photo shoot with older models, but that would be impossibly expensive. We do have to rely on retailers’ existing photographs which often feature younger models. Nonetheless, these dresses are carefully selected because they would be very flattering to ZestNow readers.

    Follow us on Bloglovin’

    Share This Article!

    Article by: Dianne Morris

    As a designer and entrepreneur, products for women have always been my focus. We women over 50 want to examine our lives and to connect with each other. At ZestNow.com I want to gather useful information and inspiration for this new phase of life.

    Sign me up for Free Updates and giveaways from ZestNow.com

    You might also like:

    Grey Hair – Sexy and Stylish Say Media Stars
    Kate Spade, an American Designer for Any Age
    7 Fresh Party Outfits to Wear Over 50
    Anti-Aging Beauty Secrets from Ancient Wisdom
    Casual Long Skirts – Stylish Fashion After 5...
    12 Maxi Dresses – Casual Fashion for Women O...

    Related posts

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    57 + = 64

    Tell us what you think - Please make your comments

    1. fry.kory@gmail.com' Kory Fry says:
      December 14, 2016 at 5:09 pm

      Very nice information & helpful for what I was looking for.
      Thank you.

      Reply
    2. margmay54@yahoo.com' Margie Kinnear says:
      March 17, 2016 at 5:21 pm

      Im 5’1 short thicker waist and thicker arms. All the flared dresses and pant suits that have flared legs over powered me. I was hoping to find narrow pant legs and jackets with sleeves a little past elbows. And the cut of the jacket straight in waist not curvy.Very hard to find

      Reply
    3. trina.selby@gmail.com' Tryntje says:
      August 9, 2015 at 7:31 pm

      These are very nice, but not everybody loves that lacy look.

      I’ve been searching in vain for a nice dress with sleeves that would be appropriate for an early Fall outdoor casual wedding. It is absurd that women have to throw an ugly little sweater or jacket over a perfectly pretty dress that the designer / manufacturer was too cheap or too lazy to put sleeves on. Not everybody is blessed with beautiful toned arms or long slim legs. How about the rest of us average women that don’t like to show a lot of skin?

      Reply
      1. Dianne Morris says:
        August 12, 2015 at 4:03 pm

        Hi Tryntje,

        Good point! We’re going to work on an update adding more dresses. Finding the right dress is definitely an issue for women over 50

        Reply
    4. beaudmj@gmail.com' Phoebe says:
      July 28, 2015 at 3:36 am

      These are really good choices. I like how they are elegant and cover what I want to cover but are still stylish. Thank you for the suggestions. The only thing I, myself, avoid among these choices are short sleeves. They hit the flabbiest part of my arm, but they may be attractive on someone who is thinner and/or works out.

      Reply