12 Best Special Event Dresses for Women Over 50

Last Update: November 2016
Choosing a dress for that big special occasion has never been easy. The dress should flatter the wearer and yet be just right, and special enough, for the event. After 50, we think about styles to flatter our arms, our figures, our legs. Keeping all this in mind, we’ve reviewed special event dresses and selected these 12 beautiful and stylish winners.
Dresses for Cocktail Parties, Formal Dinners, Events or Weddings for Women Over 50
These dresses would be winners for all these events. You could also choose many of them for your role as beautiful and proud mother-of-the bride or mother-of-the groom.
|Komarov
Slinky and with a hint of shine, this dress glides over curves while offering extra coverage with a sheer overlay.
|Eliza J
This dress has an interesting combination of fabric and textures. Very slimming cut, too.
|Rickie Freeman for Teri Jon
How beautiful is this cranberry taffeta number? Shirt dresses are very on-trend this year, and this piece is perfect for your holiday celelbrations.
|
Pisarro Nights
|Pisarro Nights
This beaded mock two-piece has just the right amount of glitz, comfort, and coverage.
|
Adrianna Papell
Sparkle all night without revealing too much with this stunning sequin mesh gown.
|Adrianna Papell
The elegant draping of this gown showcases all the right curves while also being forgiving around the midsection.
|Adrianna Papell
Steal the show with this slinky, sexy blue number.
|Ralph Lauren
Simple and sexy, this black dress is incredibly slimming for the waist and made of comfortable jersey cotton.
|
Adrianna Papell
|Eliza J
Black and gold is a winning combination, and this hi-low gown is a perfect balance between “black tie” and “cocktail party.”
|
Eliza J
More tips on looking great at an event:
How to Make Bare Legs Prettier After 50
Look Your Party Best in Evening Makeup
Comfort Shoes for Evening Wear
Note: It would be wonderful to have a photo shoot with older models, but that would be impossibly expensive. We do have to rely on retailers’ existing photographs which often feature younger models. Nonetheless, these dresses are carefully selected because they would be very flattering to ZestNow readers.
Share This Article!
Sign me up for Free Updates and giveaways from ZestNow.com
Tell us what you think - Please make your comments
Very nice information & helpful for what I was looking for.
Thank you.
Im 5’1 short thicker waist and thicker arms. All the flared dresses and pant suits that have flared legs over powered me. I was hoping to find narrow pant legs and jackets with sleeves a little past elbows. And the cut of the jacket straight in waist not curvy.Very hard to find
These are very nice, but not everybody loves that lacy look.
I’ve been searching in vain for a nice dress with sleeves that would be appropriate for an early Fall outdoor casual wedding. It is absurd that women have to throw an ugly little sweater or jacket over a perfectly pretty dress that the designer / manufacturer was too cheap or too lazy to put sleeves on. Not everybody is blessed with beautiful toned arms or long slim legs. How about the rest of us average women that don’t like to show a lot of skin?
Hi Tryntje,
Good point! We’re going to work on an update adding more dresses. Finding the right dress is definitely an issue for women over 50
These are really good choices. I like how they are elegant and cover what I want to cover but are still stylish. Thank you for the suggestions. The only thing I, myself, avoid among these choices are short sleeves. They hit the flabbiest part of my arm, but they may be attractive on someone who is thinner and/or works out.